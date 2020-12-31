Bill Haisten: An otherwise cool TU season ends with violence that could have been prevented

In case you were wondering, this Armed Forces Bowl postgame brawl was the ugliest incident involving any University of Tulsa team in any sport since 1979.
That year, the Golden Hurricane basketball team was involved in a game marred by the type of truly wicked fisticuffs rarely seen in sports.
That level of violence was seen again on Thursday, in the area of the TU sideline at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
As the Armed Forces Bowl was ongoing, I planned to write about my respect for the Tulsa defense and how it plays hard and well even while the Tulsa offense plays poorly.
I kept notes on the fantastic open-field tackling of Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (who just before halftime made a play that kept Mississippi State out of field goal range) and of the performance of TU quarterback Zach Smith (who during a wet afternoon converted on some brilliant passes but also was intercepted twice).
Each interception was devastating in a football sense, but not in a real-life sense.
The real-life devastation occurred after time expired on a 28-26 Mississippi State victory.
Before the game, there nearly was a fight. Bulldog coach Mike Leach: “A group of (Tulsa players) circled around our warmup and were talking and things like that.”
After a game that was extremely physical and occasionally dirty, there was absolute chaos.
As shown to ESPN’s audience during a live cut-in, there were brutal exchanges of punches and kicks. Ray essentially was carried to the locker room. Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said the issue appeared to be “some version of a concussion.”
The video should be studied on a frame-by-frame basis. Each player who is clearly shown to have been a fighter and not a would-be peacemaker — he should be suspended for at least the first two games of the 2021 season. Nothing about the fighting was within the context of competition.
This riot could have been prevented.
The adults on each sideline — the coaches and support-staff members. The adults in striped shirts. They all deserve some of the blame.
At least one coach or official should have noticed the obvious: that it would be a great idea to keep these teams separated after the game.
For more than 3½ hours, members of the Big Ten officiating crew had a ringside seat for the trash talk and the extra chippy stuff after the whistle. At some point late in the game, officials should have huddled with Leach and Montgomery. There should have been the recognition that this day was not a good day for the postgame interaction of the Bulldogs and Hurricane.
It should have been incredibly obvious that postgame punches were more likely than postgame handshakes.
Over the next 24 hours, the Tulsa-Mississippi State brawl video will be viewed millions of times. I don’t know who started the fight, but it graduated to a shocking level of ferocity and an embarrassment for both universities.
The Armed Forces Bowl should be remembered for the Tulsa defense having limited Leach’s Air Raid attack to only 148 passing yards and only 271 total yards. If not for the Smith interceptions — with one being returned 90 yards for a Bulldog touchdown and the other ending a TU drive at the Bulldog 3-yard line — the bowl game might have been remembered as a Hurricane victory.
Instead, it will be remembered for the brawl.
“What an ugly picture for college football,” ESPN analyst Trevor Matich said.
The fighting was ridiculous and unsettling, and it was a hideous final scene in an otherwise cool Tulsa football season.