Bill Haisten: An otherwise cool TU season ends with violence that could have been prevented

After a game that was extremely physical and occasionally dirty, there was absolute chaos.

As shown to ESPN’s audience during a live cut-in, there were brutal exchanges of punches and kicks. Ray essentially was carried to the locker room. Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said the issue appeared to be “some version of a concussion.”

The video should be studied on a frame-by-frame basis. Each player who is clearly shown to have been a fighter and not a would-be peacemaker — he should be suspended for at least the first two games of the 2021 season. Nothing about the fighting was within the context of competition.

This riot could have been prevented.

The adults on each sideline — the coaches and support-staff members. The adults in striped shirts. They all deserve some of the blame.

At least one coach or official should have noticed the obvious: that it would be a great idea to keep these teams separated after the game.