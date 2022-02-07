Bill Haisten: An actual Tulsa guy (Luke Olson) gets his shot to coordinate the TU defense

If you consider that he played for Union’s Kirk Fridrich and spent countless hours working for tremendous University of Tulsa defensive coaches like Brent Guy, Bill Young and Joseph Gillespie, then it makes perfect sense that Luke Olson is qualified to coordinate a major-college defense by the age of 32.
Born in Tulsa and a 10-year veteran of Golden Hurricane football, Olson celebrated a promotion last month.
After Gillespie scored a Big 12 job at TCU, TU coach Philip Montgomery needed a new defensive coordinator. Olson was among multiple candidates who were considered. During the last three seasons, he coached TU’s nickel safeties.
“I told (Montgomery) that I wanted a shot at it, and that I knew this defense inside-out,” Olson recalls. “If he would give me a chance, I would interview it just like anyone else would. If I was the best guy for it, then I’d be the guy he picked.”
When summoned to Montgomery’s office for a second conversation, “I had no idea what to expect,” Olson said. “We talked through a lot of things. We put them on the table and had a great conversation.”
By the end of that meeting, Olson was a coordinator — the top man within a Tulsa defensive culture that for four years has been really healthy and occasionally tremendous. There was a TU promotion also for Jesse Williams, who now has a run-game coordinator title while continuing to coach defensive linemen.
In 2012-14, Guy was the Tulsa defensive coordinator and Olson a graduate assistant. In 2015-18, Young was the coordinator and Olson a defensive quality control coach. As Young retired and Gillespie was promoted to the coordinator’s job, Olson became a full-time assistant.
“There’s a tremendous value to being with coaches like that every day. I learned a ton from all three of them,” Olson said. “With coach Guy, I got to see how his mind works. He and I would make the Friday night tape together — the tape we would show to the defense on the night before a game. I learned a lot of X’s and O’s from him, and also, obviously, from coach Young and coach Gillespie.
“More than just the X’s and O’s, I learned from how they handled situations. When I’d see something, I’d stick it in my hip pocket and remember it. I knew it would be something that would help me if I ever got my shot (to coordinate a defense).”
In 2018, Young and Gillespie (then the linebackers coach) locked arms and oversaw TU’s switch from a four-man front to a 3-3-5 alignment that has been consistently effective.
Through the entirety of the Hurricane’s run as a 3-3-5 defense, Olson was a sponge in the best sense of the word. He remembered everything about the planning and installation of the different defense, and he’s been involved in every practice session and every game since Tulsa switched to the 3-3-5.
The Luke Olson defense will resemble the late, great Bill Young’s final defense in 2018 and the Joseph Gillespie-led defenses of 2019-21.
“I could write a book on everything I learned from sitting next to Bill Young,” Olson said. “We know (the 3-3-5) is a good system for us. It fits our kids. We may add something or tweak something. You want to make things better when you can, but you also want to keep it simple so the kids can play fast.”
There are several statistics that provide a positive definition of the 2018-21 Tulsa defenses, but this one is especially interesting: During TU’s final three 2021 regular-season games, opponents converted on only 18% of their third-down plays.
A loss in any of those three contests would have eliminated Tulsa from a chance at bowl eligibility. Because of that defense, the Hurricane won at Tulane, routed Temple and rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat SMU 34-31 in Dallas. The Green Wave, Owls and Mustangs were a combined 8-of-45 on third down.
Tulsa did secure a postseason date and ended the season with a 30-17 victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. From the wreckage of a 1-4 midseason record, the Hurricane finished 7-6.
Before 2020, no Hurricane defensive player had been an NFL draft pick since linebacker Chris Chamberlain in 2008. In 2020, edge rusher Trevis Gipson was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears (and during the 2021 season totaled seven sacks). Cornerback Reggie Robinson II was a fourth-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys.
In the 2021 draft, after having been a 2020 unanimous All-American and the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins was taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th pick overall.
Before playing small-college football at Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Olson played for three head coaches in three seasons with the Union varsity: Bill Blankenship in 2005, Kevin Wright in 2006 and Fridrich in 2007. Along with three different head coaches, there were three different defensive coordinators.
“I learned a lot of football through that experience,” he says.
As a 10th-grade safety at Union, Olson recorded more than a dozen tackles in a game. His coaches responded with a position switch. Olson became a 180-pound outside linebacker.
In the 2007 Backyard Bowl against Jenks, Union kicker Tress Way was credited with the game-winning extra point in a 43-42 triumph. The holder usually is acknowledged only when a pressure kick fails because of a flawed placement. The holder on that Backyard Bowl kick was Olson. Just for the record, the snapper was Colton Dickinson.
When Olson was a Union senior, Fridrich’s first team was 13-0 as it entered a Class 6A championship rematch with Jenks. The Trojans won 38-22.
“You’re right there. You want to finish it perfect,” Olson remembers. “I wouldn’t say it haunts me, but I wish I could go back and change it.”
From Blankenship in 2012, Olson got his first opportunity to work at the college level. From Fridrich (a defensive-minded coach), Olson got influential coaching while in high school — and also as a college player.
While at Southern Nazarene, Olson asked Fridrich for direction on how to edit game video so that it would be a better preparation tool. Long before he would coach the Tulsa safeties, Olson wanted to study video in the same manner as an experienced coach.
It was a baby step in what became a journey to an FBS coordinator’s job.