Bill Haisten: An actual Tulsa guy (Luke Olson) gets his shot to coordinate the TU defense

In 2012-14, Guy was the Tulsa defensive coordinator and Olson a graduate assistant. In 2015-18, Young was the coordinator and Olson a defensive quality control coach. As Young retired and Gillespie was promoted to the coordinator’s job, Olson became a full-time assistant.

“There’s a tremendous value to being with coaches like that every day. I learned a ton from all three of them,” Olson said. “With coach Guy, I got to see how his mind works. He and I would make the Friday night tape together — the tape we would show to the defense on the night before a game. I learned a lot of X’s and O’s from him, and also, obviously, from coach Young and coach Gillespie.

“More than just the X’s and O’s, I learned from how they handled situations. When I’d see something, I’d stick it in my hip pocket and remember it. I knew it would be something that would help me if I ever got my shot (to coordinate a defense).”

In 2018, Young and Gillespie (then the linebackers coach) locked arms and oversaw TU’s switch from a four-man front to a 3-3-5 alignment that has been consistently effective.