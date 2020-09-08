Bill Haisten: Additional pressure for Philip Montgomery – helping sustain the TU athletic department

In addition to his basic assignments, does Montgomery feel an extra weight?

Does he feel pressure to sustain the TU athletic department?

Does he feel pressure to navigate his program through today’s unique challenges and position TU to collect its share of the American Athletic Conference’s media-rights money?

Does he feel pressure to save TU football and all other TU sports?

University of Tulsa athletics could be on life support if the Hurricane weren’t a football participant.

“For my staff, myself and for our team, we’ve really tried to focus on things that we can control,” Montgomery said during a Tuesday Zoom conference. “It’s about getting our team ready to play — preparing our team so that they can be successful on the field.

“I think if you start bringing in all of these other factors, it can be overwhelming.”

With this start of this football season, the AAC enters into a 12-year relationship with ESPN. Reportedly, the contract is worth about $1 billion. For each conference school, there is said to be an annual media-rights payout of nearly $7 million. Before this deal, the media-rights money amounted to about $2 million a year.