Bill Haisten: Additional pressure for Philip Montgomery – helping sustain the TU athletic department

One month and one day after the money-starved University of Tulsa announced the layoff of 47 employees, the school’s head football coach was asked about pressure.
As TU’s head man since 2014 and a football coach since 1994, Philip Montgomery is a veteran of the typical layers of pressure.
The 48-year-old Dallas native is responsible for assembling a roster that can compete in the American Athletic Conference. He is responsible for preparing the Golden Hurricane roster, as a three-touchdown underdog, for a road-game opener against an Oklahoma State team loaded with playmakers and expected to contend in the Big 12.
As the overseer of the offense and the play-caller, Montgomery bears a heavy share of the responsibility for scoring touchdowns.
Because the coronavirus crisis already has taken such a heavy toll on college athletic departments, and because football by far is the most important piece in the finances of those departments, there is for coaches the pressure of sustaining a roster and playing a full season.
It is a well-known and grim reality that TU’s athletic department is hurting for revenue. It is a universal truth that any school’s attempt to play 2020 fall college football is driven to a great extent by financial considerations.
For some schools, the loss of football-related revenue would be catastrophic.
In addition to his basic assignments, does Montgomery feel an extra weight?
Does he feel pressure to sustain the TU athletic department?
Does he feel pressure to navigate his program through today’s unique challenges and position TU to collect its share of the American Athletic Conference’s media-rights money?
Does he feel pressure to save TU football and all other TU sports?
University of Tulsa athletics could be on life support if the Hurricane weren’t a football participant.
“For my staff, myself and for our team, we’ve really tried to focus on things that we can control,” Montgomery said during a Tuesday Zoom conference. “It’s about getting our team ready to play — preparing our team so that they can be successful on the field.
“I think if you start bringing in all of these other factors, it can be overwhelming.”
With this start of this football season, the AAC enters into a 12-year relationship with ESPN. Reportedly, the contract is worth about $1 billion. For each conference school, there is said to be an annual media-rights payout of nearly $7 million. Before this deal, the media-rights money amounted to about $2 million a year.
When the ESPN situation was announced in March 2019, TU athletic director Derrick Gragg framed it this way: “This is the most significant day in TU sports history as it relates to economics. It’s what we call in the business a game-changer.”
There is a provision on that money: to collect it, you’ve got to play.
The testing and well-being of Tulsa’s athletes are the most important of all considerations, but any television contract involving an FBS conference is anchored in football.
So, yes, playing football is important for all of the schools that have decided to play, and it’s especially important for TU.
Montgomery’s preseason was rife with practice disruptions and a personal setback.
On Aug. 2, Mike Gundy’s mother, Judy Gundy, passed away. Eight days later, Montgomery’s mom, Sandra Jean Montgomery, died after having contended with the cruel effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
Because several Hurricane players had positive COVID-19 tests, Tulsa’s preseason camp was paused for nine days. During a period of 17 days, TU had only seven practice sessions.
All the while, there approached a Sept. 12 date with Oklahoma State. Last week, it became apparent to Montgomery that his team just couldn’t be game-ready by Sept. 12.
Gragg and OSU athletic director Mike Holder have developed the type of working relationship that resulted in an extensive football scheduling agreement: a Stillwater game this season and in 2021, and an eight-year, home-and-home series in 2024-31.
After Montgomery expressed concerns about his team’s lack of preparation, Gragg called Holder, explained TU’s dilemma and achieved the movement of the Sept. 12 game to Sept. 19.
Even as OSU was willing to comply, there has to have been disappointment in Stillwater. After months of “will we have football?” speculation, there finally would have been football.
On Monday morning, Cowboy coaches and players were of the belief that this week was a game week.
By Monday night, it was not.
While Gundy and Cowboys retool for a Sept. 19 opener, Montgomery must feel immense relief. It would have been very difficult to take a less-than-ready Hurricane team to Boone Pickens Stadium.
“The main emphasis was making sure both teams were ready to play,” Montgomery said. “Have I been nervous about it? Obviously. You’re always nervous coming into the first game, and always wanting to make sure your team is prepared and ready.
“(The 2020 preseason hasn’t) been any different from that standpoint, but now when you add the virus and all of the other things you’re going through right now, there (are) no normal days. Every day is an adventure.”
There will be no normalcy next week, either, but it does appear that Montgomery and TU will take the first step in this unprecedented adventure of a football season.
