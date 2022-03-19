Bill Haisten: Aaron Potter and Ty Frierson are ‘absolutely good enough' for TU or Oral Roberts

If you’re of the belief that Memorial senior Ty Frierson couldn’t run the point for the University of Tulsa or Oral Roberts basketball team, you probably haven’t seen Frierson play.

It doesn’t matter that he stands 5-foot-11. For the Class 5A champion Chargers, Frierson was a lightning-quick and deceptively strong playmaker and shotmaker.

Neither TU nor ORU has expressed an interest in Frierson, however, or in Booker T. Washington senior Aaron Potter, a 6-3 guard who has a Russell Westbrook type of motor.

For the season as a whole, Potter averaged 19.1 points. During the postseason, he averaged 27 points. Without Potter last season, the Hornets were 2-10. With Potter this season — after he transferred from Owasso — BTW was 24-3 and a 6A semifinalist.

During a state quarterfinal triumph over Norman North (while playing all but 40 seconds), Potter had 35 points and nine steals.

Frierson and Potter impatiently continue to wait for their first major-college offers. If you sit down with Memorial coach Bobby Allison and Hornet coach Eli Brown III, the coaches can talk all day about the talent of those players and their impact on winning.

Allison and Brown believe their guys are Division I-caliber prospects, and so do Bixby coach Lance Kight, longtime Oklahoma AAU coach Rod Thompson and Bixby junior guard Parker Friedrichsen.

“Frierson and Potter — both guys, absolutely, yes, they’re good enough to play at Tulsa or ORU or any number of other schools,” Thompson said. “They both have intangibles that translate to winning games. Nobody expected Booker T. to have (a 24-3) season, but with Aaron, here’s a 6-3 guy who can run some point and changes the whole energy level of his team.

“Aaron is a relentless worker. I’ve had him (in the gym) before. The same way you see him running around in a game — that’s the same way he works out. With nobody else in the gym, you can’t believe how hard he goes. That’s why you know he’s only going to get better.”

Thompson on Frierson: “Part of what makes Ty Frierson special is his ability to get anywhere on the floor that he wants to go. When you have a guy you can do that, you can always run your offense. Plus, he’s a great kid. He doesn’t take bad shots and he makes everybody better.”

Kight on Potter: “I love his game. He’s fearless.”

The 6-5 Friedrichsen recently committed to Oklahoma State and says this of Potter: “I grew up playing against him and I think he’s very talented. He can pull up from 30 feet and then he can (drive and) dunk. You’re not sure how to play him as a defender.

“His role at Booker T. was perfect. I like his game and I think he’ll have a nice (college) career. No doubt — he can play at the next level.”

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.