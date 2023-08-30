Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’re Kevin Wilson as the University of Tulsa’s first-season, first-game head coach, and the opponent is an FCS team – the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who last season were 3-8 – there’s just no way that failure is even possible.

There cannot be a repeat of TU’s disastrous 2021 opener – a 19-17 home loss to UC Davis, an FCS program that rolled into town with an 8-9 record in its previous 17 games.

Tulsa’s new Wilson-Braylon Braxton offense doesn’t have to be perfect. It’s rare that an offense is razor sharp on opening night. However, by the end of Thursday’s 7 p.m. opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the Golden Hurricane should be on the plus side of a lopsided scoreboard.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Wilson uses newcomer Braylin Presley, a former Bixby dynamo and a two-time state Player of the Year who now is a Hurricane starter – used primarily as a receiver and occasionally as a running back.

By game’s end, there should be indicators that the 2023 season could be a fun experience for TU fans.

On its home field, an FBS team is supposed to impressively handle its business against any average or below-average FCS squad.

Again: Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost eight times last season.

As it’s established that Tulsa should win by a comfortable margin, let’s focus on a critically important Game 1 statistic.

Penalties.

I’m not obsessed with the penalty numbers of any other team, but TU isn’t just any other team as it pertains to penalties.

Over the last five seasons, Philip Montgomery-coached Hurricane teams were among the more self-destructive teams in major-college football. I’m sure penalties were among the factors in the University of Tulsa’s decision to fire Montgomery in November, after his eight-season records amounted to 43-53 overall and 28-34 in the American Athletic Conference.

In the “fewest penalties” national rankings of the last five seasons, these were Tulsa’s positions: 95th in 2018, 130th (dead last) in 2019, 126th in 2020, 123rd in 2021 and 82nd in 2022.

The 2020 Hurricane was anchored by an outstanding defense, and that defense was anchored by linebacker Zaven Collins – a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Nagurski, Bednarik and Lombardi national awards.

That TU squad nearly won the AAC championship in spite of having been one of only three teams that season to average at least nine penalties and at least 80 penalty yards per game.

For the sake of comparison, the cleanest 2020 team with regard to penalties was Rice. The Owls averaged 3.4 penalties and 23.8 penalty yards per game.

A five-season window provides a fair look at the definition of a football program. Penalties were a defining characteristic of the Montgomery Hurricane teams.

In 27 of the 58 games played in 2018-22, Tulsa was penalized at least eight times. In 16 of those games, there were at least 10 penalties.

During the 2019 season, penalty flags were thrown at a wild rate. On consecutive Saturdays, the Hurricane was penalized 12 times for 105 yards (against San Jose State) and 17 times for 156 yards (against Oklahoma State).

Against SMU that season: 10 penalties for 97 yards. Against Navy: 10 for 51. Against Cincinnati: 12 for 94. Against East Carolina: 12 for 122.

In 2019 and 2020 setbacks against Oklahoma State, the Hurricane’s combined totals were 32 penalties and 276 penalty yards.

That’s crazy.

Against UC Davis in the ill-fated 2021 opener, the Hurricane had a 50-yard advantage in total offense and averaged 7.2 yards per play. So how/why did Tulsa lose?

Because of a 2-of-10 finish on third-down conversions.

Because each of two fourth-quarter possessions ended with a turnover (including a fumble at the UC Davis 8-yard line with four minutes left).

And because of penalties.

Against the UC Davis Aggies, Tulsa was penalized 12 times for 122 yards.

Wilson seems like a coach who would have no tolerance self-inflicted problems. I would hate to be the Tulsa player who commits a foolish fourth-quarter infraction and then has to explain his actions to the new head coach.

Winning on Thursday is a given. Wilson will want to take an energized squad to Washington next week.

Clean execution on Thursday would be a nice statement.

Being penalized no more than four or five times – it would be a refreshing indicator that the 12-penalties-for-122-yards nonsense is a problem of the past.