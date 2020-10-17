Bill Haisten: A first since 1941 – an October Saturday without football involving OU, OSU or Tulsa

As coronavirus-related complications have made a mess of college football schedules, there was a rarity this weekend.

For the first time in 79 years, an October Saturday football schedule was played without the involvement of any of Oklahoma’s three major-college teams.

OU’s retooled schedule included an open date this weekend. On Saturday, there was to have been the University of Tulsa’s homecoming clash against eighth-ranked Cincinnati and Oklahoma State’s Big 12 challenge at Baylor. Because of COVID-19 issues at Cincinnati and Baylor, those games were pushed to December.

The result was an empty Saturday for fans of the Sooners, Golden Hurricane and Cowboys. It was the first such Saturday since Oct. 4, 1941, when TU and Oklahoma had an open date. That weekend, OSU (then known as Oklahoma A&M) defeated Texas Tech in a Friday game played in Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 4, 1941 – four days before the birth of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and 64 days before the attack on Pearl Harbor – Joe DiMaggio had two base hits as the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the World Series. It was a two-hour, 22-minute day game. The Yankees would win that Subway Series championship in five games.