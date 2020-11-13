Bill Haisten: A beautiful thing for the Hurricane – on its home field, the SMU challenge

Oklahoma State was supposed to have had the best offense on the 2020 TU schedule. By season’s end, SMU may have that distinction.

This blows my mind: Less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, Tulsa has played only one home game. On Oct. 30, the Golden Hurricane defeated East Carolina 34-30.

This also blows my mind: In this messed-up season, Tulsa has played only four games. SMU has played eight times. In a game that has a heavy impact on the American standings, Tulsa enters with records of 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. SMU is 7-1 and 4-1.

Since the start of the 2019 season, SMU’s Sonny Dykes quietly has done one of the truly excellent coaching jobs in college football. The Mustangs arrive with 17 victories in their Past 21 games, but last year’s win over Tulsa was a gift.

The headline on that one should have been “Golden Hurricane unravels” instead of “SMU prevails.”

Through three quarters of that game in Dallas, the Hurricane led 30-9. The final score: SMU 43, Tulsa 37 in triple overtime. When TU players and coaches reflected on the 2019 season, and how they should have been a bowl team but weren’t, they surely dwelled on the SMU and Memphis losses.