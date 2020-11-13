Bill Haisten: A beautiful thing for the Hurricane – on its home field, the SMU challenge

For the Monday Tulsa World, Guerin Emig writes a weekly column in which he reflects on something that made him laugh, something that made him think and something that made him cry.
With variations on the direction, I’ll borrow Guerin’s template.
This gets me fired up: Cursed by so many schedule disruptions this season, the University of Tulsa football team hosts a high-profile, high-stakes American Athletic Conference game.
The opponent is 19th-ranked SMU, and since 2012 the SMU-Tulsa series has consistently delivered with wild, entertaining games.
This makes me happy: There’s a chance for Saturday morning rain, but by the start of this 6 p.m., ESPN2-televised game, there should be a clear sky and a temperature in the 60s.
Can the Golden Hurricane’s former Big 12 quarterback (Baylor transfer Zach Smith) outscore SMU’s former Big 12 quarterback (Texas transfer Shane Bueuchele)?
Zaven Collins and the Hurricane defense have gotten a lot of praise this season, and against SMU there is an opportunity to command more acclaim.
This impresses me: The Mustangs bring an efficient machine to H.A. Chapman stadium. They average 41 points per game and do it with balanced averages of 333 passing yards and 193 rushing yards. They convert on 51% of their third-down plays. Buechele is a 67% passer with 20 touchdown passes against only three interceptions.
Oklahoma State was supposed to have had the best offense on the 2020 TU schedule. By season’s end, SMU may have that distinction.
This blows my mind: Less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, Tulsa has played only one home game. On Oct. 30, the Golden Hurricane defeated East Carolina 34-30.
This also blows my mind: In this messed-up season, Tulsa has played only four games. SMU has played eight times. In a game that has a heavy impact on the American standings, Tulsa enters with records of 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. SMU is 7-1 and 4-1.
Since the start of the 2019 season, SMU’s Sonny Dykes quietly has done one of the truly excellent coaching jobs in college football. The Mustangs arrive with 17 victories in their Past 21 games, but last year’s win over Tulsa was a gift.
The headline on that one should have been “Golden Hurricane unravels” instead of “SMU prevails.”
Through three quarters of that game in Dallas, the Hurricane led 30-9. The final score: SMU 43, Tulsa 37 in triple overtime. When TU players and coaches reflected on the 2019 season, and how they should have been a bowl team but weren’t, they surely dwelled on the SMU and Memphis losses.
Three weeks after the SMU debacle, Memphis won 42-41 at TU. As time expired, TU misfired on a 29-yard field goal attempt.
In the American’s preseason poll, UCF was first and Tulsa was ninth. On Oct. 3 in Orlando, Florida, the Hurricane rallied from an 18-point deficit and defeated UCF 34-26. That outcome positioned Tulsa in the minds of several media members who cast votes for the Associated Press Top 25.
For weeks, TU has been on the brink of breaking into the Top 25. Beating SMU would vault the Hurricane into the poll for the first time in 10 years.
No doubt about it — the SMU game is among the more significant and interesting challenges in Philip Montgomery’s six-season run as the TU coach. If Montgomery can win it, he should be viewed currently as the man to beat for the AAC’s Coach of the Year trophy. Luke Fickell’s unbeaten, seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats are really good, but they weren’t picked to finish ninth in the AAC.
This makes me really appreciate SMU-Tulsa: A few months ago, there was the possibility that we wouldn’t have college football in 2020. On Saturday, there is on the TU campus one of the three or four best match-ups of this weekend’s entire college football schedule.
And there’s this, also: Cincinnati plays at Tulsa on Dec. 4.
