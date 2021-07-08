Bill Haisten: ‘50-50’ possibility at TU – another year of fund-raising champion Rick Dickson

His help has been measured in myriad ways. It is said that his presence has done wonders for morale and energy within the athletic department, and it seems that he has been tremendous for the athletic department’s bottom line.

During an interview that preceded his sit-down with Carson, Dickson provided two exceedingly positive and somewhat surprising reports pertaining to his personal status with the university and fund-raising.

While it seemed initially that he would be a short-timer as the interim athletic director, and probably would not stay very long after a new president was in place, it now appears that Dickson might continue at TU for another full year.

It’s a “50-50” possibility, he says.

If the University of Tulsa can get another year of Dickson’s leadership and tone-setting, what a bonus that would be. Also, there is his fund-raising talent. It’s on a championship level.

Part II of Dickson’s good-news message was that TU had exceeded its goal on 2020-21 athletics fund-raising. That money is committed solely to operations – to doing everything necessary just to play ball at the NCAA Division I level and in the American Athletic Conference.