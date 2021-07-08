Bill Haisten: ‘50-50’ possibility at TU – another year of fund-raising champion Rick Dickson

On Wednesday afternoon, Rick Dickson bundled together a “welcome to TU” package for new university President Brad Carson.
There were shoes (sweet Adidas workout shoes, of course, as the University of Tulsa has an apparel relationship with Adidas). There was a duffel bag stuffed with shirts and shorts, and there was a Golden Hurricane football helmet for display in Carson’s new office.
Dickson presented the gifts to Carson a few minutes later, during their first substantial meeting since Carson was sworn in on July 1.
Apparently, that meeting went really well.
“President Carson communicated he would like for me to stay,” Dickson reported on Thursday.
When Dickson became TU’s interim athletic director in September -- after previous athletic director Derrick Gragg accepted a position with the NCAA -- I didn’t expect him to remain in that position more than a few months. I don’t think Dickson expected to be in that position more than a few months.
The 67-year-old Dickson is a Bishop Kelley grad and a former Golden Hurricane football and baseball athlete. He originally was Tulsa’s AD in 1990-94 and in 2015 retired following a lengthy run as the Tulane University athletic director.
Like every other school in the country, Tulsa was battered by the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dickson came out of retirement to help his alma mater.
His help has been measured in myriad ways. It is said that his presence has done wonders for morale and energy within the athletic department, and it seems that he has been tremendous for the athletic department’s bottom line.
During an interview that preceded his sit-down with Carson, Dickson provided two exceedingly positive and somewhat surprising reports pertaining to his personal status with the university and fund-raising.
While it seemed initially that he would be a short-timer as the interim athletic director, and probably would not stay very long after a new president was in place, it now appears that Dickson might continue at TU for another full year.
It’s a “50-50” possibility, he says.
If the University of Tulsa can get another year of Dickson’s leadership and tone-setting, what a bonus that would be. Also, there is his fund-raising talent. It’s on a championship level.
Part II of Dickson’s good-news message was that TU had exceeded its goal on 2020-21 athletics fund-raising. That money is committed solely to operations – to doing everything necessary just to play ball at the NCAA Division I level and in the American Athletic Conference.
Just before the June 30 end of the fiscal year, Dickson and his fund-raising assistant -- young Bryant Tyler, the university’s associate athletic director for development -- secured donations that pushed TU beyond its goal.
“I’m thankful, considering the circumstances,” Dickson said. “For so long, we (conversed with potential donors) mostly by Zoom, email and texting. During the last couple of months, we’ve been able to actually get out and see people. We did a lot of that.”
Two weeks after Dickson arrived last fall, there was the chilling notification from the AAC that member schools would receive no more than 50% of their television revenue for 2020-21.
“I remember thinking, ‘OK, the hole just got deeper,’” Dickson said.
Hurricane home-game football attendance was limited to 4,000 spectators per game. Basketball games were played in a mostly empty Reynolds Center. Critically important TV revenue was cut in half.
However, because coaches and athletes made sacrifices and adjustments, Dickson said, and because the fund-raising campaign ended well, “we came out of this thing in a pretty remarkable way.”
It had been presumed that in 2021-22, TU would have full live attendance for all sports. On Tuesday, it became official. A TU press release included this Dickson quote: “After experiencing a remarkable year of competition without the ability to share with many of our loyal and passionate Hurricane fans, it gives me great satisfaction to welcome our fans back to games this year.”
For as long as Dickson is at TU, priorities include a strengthening of the athletic department’s relationship with the Tulsa community and reestablishing the Golden Hurricane Club as “the major force (in fund-raising and engagement).”
“The Golden Hurricane Club has to be the front door,” Dickson explained. “In order for the whole boat to float, you’ve got to be a member and then you can pick and choose what (specific sport) you want to help.”
Dickson indicated that “lots of people” who in recent years hadn’t been actively involved in the Golden Hurricane Club have chosen to renew memberships.
Scheduled for the morning of July 21, a Unity Walk involving TU athletes, coaches and staff members begins at the Reynolds Center and ends at Black Wall Street in the Greenwood District of downtown. The Rev. Dr. Robert Turner of the Vernon A.M.E. church addresses the group before the athletes share lunch with kids from the Tulsa Dream Center.
Dickson says the Unity Walk is one of several upcoming events intended to fortify TU’s bond with the city of Tulsa. Dickson and his wife Brenda reside near the Greenwood District, and Dickson serves as an advisory member of the Historic Greenwood Chamber.
An additional Dickson priority: grandchildren. Dickson has six grandkids -- four of whom were born since February 2020.
For many grandparents -- including Rick and Brenda Dickson -- it’s been difficult to score grandchildren time during the pandemic. With each of the new grandbabies, the Dicksons have gotten only one visit so far.
Dickson also is a bicycling enthusiast. While some retirees stroll around the block after dinner and call it a workout, Dickson routinely engages in 30-mile bicycle trips. The time demands on saving the TU athletic department -- they can get in the way of a bicycling routine, but Dickson seems determined to position Hurricane athletics on a positive course for the future. After that, long-distance bicycling and grandkids can become an everyday thing.
I’d love to know the dollar figure on TU’s 2020-21 fund-raising goal for athletics, but the university is a private school and a fierce protector of its privacy. There’s nothing more challenging than trying to get money information from TU. In most cases, it’s an impossibility.
I don’t know whether the fund-raising goal amounted to a seven-figure or eight-figure total, but I do know that the finances of most people were impacted by the pandemic. To have exceeded any money goal in 2020-21 is a tremendous testament to the people skills of Dickson, and it has to be one of the reasons why Carson wants him to stick around for awhile.