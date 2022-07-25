Bill Haisten: 25 years ago – Bill Self’s unexpected and life-changing move from ORU to Tulsa

Geographically, it was a modest move — only 7½ miles.

Professionally, it was a huge play — Bill Self’s departure from Oral Roberts University and arrival at the University of Tulsa.

Success at ORU positioned Self for the Tulsa job, and the Golden Hurricane’s 32-win run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight positioned him for a two-season stay at Illinois and ultimately for the Kansas job, for two national titles with the Jayhawks and for a 2017 induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As Self’s switch from ORU to rival TU happened 25 years ago this month, it was fitting that he was back in Tulsa on Monday.

An A-list speaker during the Oklahoma Coaches Association clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills, the 59-year-old Self addressed a standing-room-only audience of more than 450 high school and college basketball coaches.

During a presentation that lasted nearly two hours, Self answered questions about basketball basics like practice structure and functioning against full-court pressure. He was animated and funny, and his world-class people skills were on display as he engaged several coaches by name.

Among those coaches: Owasso’s Brian Montonati, Cascia Hall’s Lee Mayberry, Rogers State’s Justin Barkley, Broken Arrow’s Beau Wallace, Muldrow’s Terry Collins and Wagoner’s Dante Swanson. Self also had multiple exchanges with one of his former Tulsa assistants — John Phillips, who in 2001-04 was the Hurricane head man.

“If you’re an older coach like me,” Self said at one point, probably jarring those in attendance who knew him as a 30-year-old who scored the ORU job in 1993 and a 34-year-old who was shocked by his University of Tulsa opportunity in 1997.

In March 1997, as Self’s 21-7 ORU season had included victories over Arkansas and Oklahoma State and ended with an NIT loss at Notre Dame, Steve Robinson agreed to the terms of a seven-year contract to remain TU’s head basketball coach.

Only 97 days later, Robinson accepted an offer to coach at Florida State.

On that date — Monday, June 30 — Self was in Norman for a charity golf event that also involved OSU’s Eddie Sutton and OU’s Kelvin Sampson. It was during that event that Self learned about Robinson’s departure to Florida State, and everyone knew what that meant — that Self would be targeted by TU.

Self knew it, too.

The next day, he was on the TU campus for an interview with then-Hurricane athletic director Judy MacLeod. Two days after that, Self was introduced as Tulsa’s head coach.

“The timing was bad,” Self said on Monday. “I didn’t want to leave ORU just yet because Tim (Gill) and Rocky (Walls) were going to be seniors, but I couldn’t say no to Tulsa.

“The process didn’t take very long. It was an emotional time. Believe me — it was very difficult to leave ORU. We loved ORU.”

Because Tubby Smith had been so dynamic and because Robinson had taken each of his two TU teams to the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricane job had become one of the better mid-major jobs in college basketball. Actually, in 1997, it probably was the best of all mid-major jobs.

“Twenty-five years ago today? During this time frame, me and Norm Roberts were on the road to recruit for TU,” Self recalled. “We were talking Billy Gillispie into joining our staff. I asked Billy if he wanted to come do an actual interview or take a look (at the TU campus). He said, ‘No. Just send me some (TU) shirts.’ ”

Gillispie wore those TU-logoed shirts as he assisted in assembling the best roster in TU program history.

As ORU’s first-year, first-time head coach in 1993-94, Self was paid $60,000. By the end of his four-year run — during which the Golden Eagles got measurably better each season — he was making $90,000.

At the University of Tulsa, he more than doubled his money with a starting compensation figure of slightly more than $200,000. At Kansas, his current pay amounts to $5.4 million per season.

Self’s 2008 Jayhawks were national champions. In March, as Kansas defeated North Carolina, Self returned to college basketball’s pinnacle for the second time. Now that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova’s Jay Wright have retired, Rick Pitino and Self are the only active coaches with multiple national titles.

During his two-day return to Tulsa, Self visited the ORU campus and marveled at the size of the Mike Carter Athletic Center construction site. Self also drove past his ORU-period home — a modest, university-owned house on 75th Street.

Self’s record in games played at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse is an astounding 292-16. These details also might be breathtaking for those knew Self as a young man: he now is preparing for his 30th season as a head coach, he now has a career total of 55 NCAA Tournament victories, and his current overall win total stands at 763.

Before he was hired at ORU, Self was a Sutton assistant at OSU. Self today is only 43 victories shy of matching Sutton’s career win total of 806.