COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bill Haisten: 25 years ago – Bill Self’s unexpected and life-changing move from ORU to Tulsa

  Updated
Geographically, it was a modest move — only 7½ miles.

Professionally, it was a huge play — Bill Self’s departure from Oral Roberts University and arrival at the University of Tulsa.

Success at ORU positioned Self for the Tulsa job, and the Golden Hurricane’s 32-win run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight positioned him for a two-season stay at Illinois and ultimately for the Kansas job, for two national titles with the Jayhawks and for a 2017 induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As Self’s switch from ORU to rival TU happened 25 years ago this month, it was fitting that he was back in Tulsa on Monday.

An A-list speaker during the Oklahoma Coaches Association clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills, the 59-year-old Self addressed a standing-room-only audience of more than 450 high school and college basketball coaches.

During a presentation that lasted nearly two hours, Self answered questions about basketball basics like practice structure and functioning against full-court pressure. He was animated and funny, and his world-class people skills were on display as he engaged several coaches by name.

Among those coaches: Owasso’s Brian Montonati, Cascia Hall’s Lee Mayberry, Rogers State’s Justin Barkley, Broken Arrow’s Beau Wallace, Muldrow’s Terry Collins and Wagoner’s Dante Swanson. Self also had multiple exchanges with one of his former Tulsa assistants — John Phillips, who in 2001-04 was the Hurricane head man.

“If you’re an older coach like me,” Self said at one point, probably jarring those in attendance who knew him as a 30-year-old who scored the ORU job in 1993 and a 34-year-old who was shocked by his University of Tulsa opportunity in 1997.

In March 1997, as Self’s 21-7 ORU season had included victories over Arkansas and Oklahoma State and ended with an NIT loss at Notre Dame, Steve Robinson agreed to the terms of a seven-year contract to remain TU’s head basketball coach.

Only 97 days later, Robinson accepted an offer to coach at Florida State.

On that date — Monday, June 30 — Self was in Norman for a charity golf event that also involved OSU’s Eddie Sutton and OU’s Kelvin Sampson. It was during that event that Self learned about Robinson’s departure to Florida State, and everyone knew what that meant — that Self would be targeted by TU.

Self knew it, too.

The next day, he was on the TU campus for an interview with then-Hurricane athletic director Judy MacLeod. Two days after that, Self was introduced as Tulsa’s head coach.

“The timing was bad,” Self said on Monday. “I didn’t want to leave ORU just yet because Tim (Gill) and Rocky (Walls) were going to be seniors, but I couldn’t say no to Tulsa.

“The process didn’t take very long. It was an emotional time. Believe me — it was very difficult to leave ORU. We loved ORU.”

Because Tubby Smith had been so dynamic and because Robinson had taken each of his two TU teams to the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricane job had become one of the better mid-major jobs in college basketball. Actually, in 1997, it probably was the best of all mid-major jobs.

“Twenty-five years ago today? During this time frame, me and Norm Roberts were on the road to recruit for TU,” Self recalled. “We were talking Billy Gillispie into joining our staff. I asked Billy if he wanted to come do an actual interview or take a look (at the TU campus). He said, ‘No. Just send me some (TU) shirts.’ ”

Gillispie wore those TU-logoed shirts as he assisted in assembling the best roster in TU program history.

As ORU’s first-year, first-time head coach in 1993-94, Self was paid $60,000. By the end of his four-year run — during which the Golden Eagles got measurably better each season — he was making $90,000.

At the University of Tulsa, he more than doubled his money with a starting compensation figure of slightly more than $200,000. At Kansas, his current pay amounts to $5.4 million per season.

Self’s 2008 Jayhawks were national champions. In March, as Kansas defeated North Carolina, Self returned to college basketball’s pinnacle for the second time. Now that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova’s Jay Wright have retired, Rick Pitino and Self are the only active coaches with multiple national titles.

During his two-day return to Tulsa, Self visited the ORU campus and marveled at the size of the Mike Carter Athletic Center construction site. Self also drove past his ORU-period home — a modest, university-owned house on 75th Street.

Self’s record in games played at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse is an astounding 292-16. These details also might be breathtaking for those knew Self as a young man: he now is preparing for his 30th season as a head coach, he now has a career total of 55 NCAA Tournament victories, and his current overall win total stands at 763.

Before he was hired at ORU, Self was a Sutton assistant at OSU. Self today is only 43 victories shy of matching Sutton’s career win total of 806.

Self on the transfer portal

During a Q&A with the audience Monday, Bill Self was asked about the transfer portal and the impact on college athletics of players' newfound ability to retain name-image-likeness rights.

Self on the portal: “I think it’s a terrible rule. … We’ve allowed all of these avenues for kids to hit a wall and go around it instead of going through it. That’s what the portal has done, but it’s also good for (some) kids. If a kid (can’t get playing time) at a place or there are real things going on, then he should leave. But allowing a kid to just leave because a coach called him out and disciplined him, or because (of a lack of playing time) — that’s going to be the norm for the rest of time. They’re not putting that genie back in the bottle.”

“The portal stuff is not good, but we’ll figure it out. Football has portal issues and NIL issues, but basketball seems to get more (attention) because our coaches have been more vocal about their displeasure. Also, the (portal) impact on a (basketball) roster of 12 players can be so great, compared to a football roster of 80.”

Self on NIL: “If Wayman Tisdale was playing right now and Billy Tubbs was coaching at OU, (Tisdale) would be making $3 million. When I was at Oklahoma State, I got probably as good a job as you could get in the summer time. You guys remember Fleming Foods in Oklahoma City? I got the graveyard shift. I made $11.05 an hour in 1982. I mean, I was rolling in it. … Eleven dollars and five cents an hour. Kids would scoff at that now.”

“I think NIL is actually good if it’s done the right way, but I don’t know what the right way is. Everybody’s got all of these (suggestions), but nobody has the answers. Let’s just call it like it is. If you go to a school and you’re not driving a brand-new car within the first month that you’re there, then someone’s not doing their job. … All of the kids can have agents now. Everybody can have an agent. … It’s out of control. It hasn’t been out of control (at Kansas). We’re actually quite a bit behind, I think. Hopefully, we’ll get caught up.”

Timeline of Self's ORU-Tulsa move

A review of the 1997 circumstances that resulted in Bill Self leaving the Oral Roberts basketball program and becoming the head coach at the University of Tulsa:

• March 12: In an NIT first-round game played at South Bend, Indiana, Self’s ORU Golden Eagles fall 74-58 to Notre Dame. Having recorded regular-season victories over Arkansas and Oklahoma State, Self’s fourth ORU squad finishes with a 21-7 record.

• March 26: After taking the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons, and after interviewing for jobs at Memphis and Tennessee, University of Tulsa basketball coach Steve Robinson agrees to the terms of a seven-year contract. “I like living in Tulsa,” Robinson tells the Tulsa World. “My family likes living in Tulsa.”

• April 30: TU begins construction on a $28 million, on-campus arena — the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

• June 30: Robinson accepts an offer to become the new head coach at Florida State.

• June 30: While in Norman to play in a charity golf event with OU’s Kelvin Sampson and Oklahoma State’s Eddie Sutton, Self is informed that Robinson has resigned at TU and that the Hurricane job is open. Self’s response: “I do think (the TU position) is a good job, and of course they have good players. But I have to be honest with you — I think I have a good job and I think I’ve got very good players, too.”

• July 1: Self meets with TU athletic director Judy MacLeod to discuss the Hurricane head-coaching position. Less than 24 hours after Robinson stunned TU officials with his Florida State move, sources indicate that Self is the overwhelming favorite for the Hurricane job.

• July 3: During a news conference, Self is introduced as the new University of Tulsa basketball coach. "We know the possibilities are endless here," he said. “I know the type of players they have here at TU. I know what a great conference the WAC is in basketball. There's a new arena being built. I can't help but be excited.”

• July 4: Barry Hinson, who for four seasons had been Self’s top Golden Eagle assistant, becomes ORU’s new head man. Hinson’s signature statement: "I've waited to say this for 16 years: Ladies and gentlemen, howdy. I’m Barry Hinson, head basketball coach at Oral Roberts University.”

