For the first time since 2015, the University of Tulsa will enter a football game as an underdog of 30 or more points when it travels to Seattle for its first-ever meeting with 10th-ranked Washington on Saturday.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. for TU’s first away game of the season. Both teams won their season openers last week.

“Their fans aren’t quite right on top of you like in Stillwater or OU when they’re right there on you, but there’s a little space so you don’t personally make as much eye contact with fans but they’ll be loud,” said TU coach Kevin Wilson. “The stadium’s got a little roofing so it echoes and it’s a loud place so communication will be key.”

Husky Stadium has a capacity of over 70,000 while Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium houses 30,000. In preparation for the noise and distractions of such a monstrous stadium, TU has been simulating the atmosphere for this kind of audience by mimicking the crowd noise the team will experience on Saturday. During their evening practice on Monday, the team blasted the Washington fight song, “Bow Down to Washington”, and “Go Huskies” chants loud enough to be heard across campus.

TU coaches and athletes are aware that they are considered the major underdog for this matchup. Wilson has been instilling in the team that they must see this upcoming matchup as an opportunity instead of a disadvantage.

“We’re very excited to play Washington, I mean it’s the opportunity we all dreamed of when we were in high school to play a big opponent and, you know, show the world our talents. So we’re just excited to go out there and show what we’ve been doing all summer and all year and show them what we have,” said offensive lineman Chester Baah.

Baah was born and raised in Tulsa and played four years of high school football at Edison. He looks forward to being able to represent the city he grew up in on the road against a national power.

Wilson firmly holds the mindset that the only way for TU to improve is to play and coach against teams that are better. TU rarely gets to test their abilities against a nationally recognized top-10 team. Wilson wants the players to understand that regardless of the final outcome, the importance lies in how well they play throughout the entirety of the game. This is especially true for players looking to pursue a career in the NFL.

“Few NFL scouts will watch that game last week, but if they think you’re a player they’ll watch every play of this game to see how you match up against one of the best teams in the country,” Wilson said. “To me as a competitor, you like playing against the best, you should, as a coach you like coaching against the best, and when you have this opportunity, it is an opportunity, it’s a challenge, but it’s a great opportunity, you want to embrace that.”

