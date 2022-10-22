Behind stellar performance from Deneric Prince, TU recovers to defeat Temple, 27-16

For the second straight game, things just did not go the way University of Tulsa fans, and most objective observers, would have thought.

Who would have imagined that the Tulsa running game, not the passing game led by quarterback Davis Brin, would dominate the contest and spark the offense?

Running back Deneric Prince rushed for a career-high 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while also adding a receiving touchdown, as the Golden Hurricane claimed a 27-16 victory over Temple Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“I just want to start off by thanking my Lord and savior and my O-Line,” said Prince, playing in just his third game of the season after missing the first four due to undisclosed reasons. “It just feels good to be out here with my team, there’s no better feeling. That’s all we wanted, just to come through and get a win.”

Brin had a rough start, as his first two pass attempts were intercepted, the first one being returned for a touchdown. But after not completing a pass in the first quarter, he recovered to go 15-of-22 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked seven times.

It was the first conference triumph of the season for the Golden Hurricane (3-4, 1-2 AAC) and snapped a three-game losing streak.

After a disappointing 53-21 loss at Navy in the previous outing on Oct. 8, Tulsa got a chance to heal up and recharge during a bye week, and it did not go well initially. The Golden Hurricane had a disastrous first five minutes, as their first two possessions each ended in interceptions and suddenly they were down 10-0.

But the Hurricane, as they have done several times before over the course of this season, kept fighting and got back in the game.

“I’m proud of our football team for battling their way through it,” Coach Philip Montgomery said. “You get into these conference games and we understand this, we’ve been in this conference for a while now, every game’s going to be tight. Every game’s going to be important, you’re going to have to go earn it and you’re going to have to go take it. I thought our team did a good job with that today. We stayed resilient.

“Obviously, offensively, we did not start the way we wanted to start. We spot them 10 points, basically, to start the game, knocked off some of our confidence, but I was proud of the way those guys battled back.”

Brin ended the opening quarter 0-for-3 on pass attempts and was sacked three times for a combined loss of 11 yards. Overall, on five possessions, two of which were 3-and-outs, Tulsa earned just 26 yards, all on the ground.

But Brin kept at it, leading Tulsa on a long scoring drive early in the second quarter. The Hurricane went 94 yards on nine plays, taking 3:17 off the clock, to finally get on the scoreboard when Brin connected with Prince for an 18-yard TD pass 5:10 into the second. Brin wound up completing 11 of his 13 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the second quarter, leading to a TU 14-10 lead at halftime.

“We just needed to settle down, we needed to get some things going, get a little rhythm going for ourselves,” Montgomery said of the second quarter. “A little bit of tempo there in that drive that we went (94) yards on, I think that helped settle us down a little bit.

“I thought, for (Brin), he’s a very confident young man, and obviously, you have two mistakes like that, those weigh on you a little bit, so you’ve got to be strong in your resolve. I thought he did that and really came back in the second quarter and played well. And in the second half, did some good things in there. I thought we really started running the football more effectively in the second half and really trying to maintain that clock control and what we needed to do to get a win.

Brin attempted just six passes in the second half (going 4-of-6 for 35 yards), but that was when Prince really asserted his dominance, as TU stuck with what was working and that was running the ball. The Hurricane gained 204 yards rushing in the second half alone, out of a season-high 299 total. Overall, Tulsa held a huge edge in total offense, outgaining Temple (2-5, 0-3), 454-280.

Receiver Keylon Stokes was held in check by Temple’s defense for the most part, but even though he ended up with a season-low 37 yards on four receptions, that was enough for him to set a new TU program record for receiving yards, surpassing Howard Twilley’s mark (3,343 yards) that had stood for 57 years.