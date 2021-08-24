Atlanta Falcons cut former Tulsa lineman Willie Wright

The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday cut former Tulsa lineman Willie Wright.
NFL teams needed to cut rosters to 80 active players by 3 p.m. today.
Wright began his pro career as an undrafted free agent, and spent the 2019 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He was active for one game last season with the Falcons and spent the rest of the season on Atlanta's practice squad.
NFL teams must cut rosters to 53 active players by 3 p.m. Aug. 31, but can also sign up to 16 players to a practice squad after that.