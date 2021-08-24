 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlanta Falcons cut former Tulsa lineman Willie Wright
0 Comments

Atlanta Falcons cut former Tulsa lineman Willie Wright

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Falcons Chargers Football

Atlanta Falcons center Willie Wright (66) on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Falcons 20-17. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday cut former Tulsa lineman Willie Wright.

NFL teams needed to cut rosters to 80 active players by 3 p.m. today.

Wright began his pro career as an undrafted free agent, and spent the 2019 season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He was active for one game last season with the Falcons and spent the rest of the season on Atlanta's practice squad.

NFL teams must cut rosters to 53 active players by 3 p.m. Aug. 31, but can also sign up to 16 players to a practice squad after that.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Tuesday night preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News