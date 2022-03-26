As TU basketball roster is reshaped, coach Eric Konkol secures top returning scorer

Ahead of his first spring at the University of Tulsa, men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol alleviated some of his roster’s ambiguity by motivating Sam Griffin III to withdraw his name from the transfer portal.

Less than one week into his tenure at TU, Konkol secured the team's top returning scorer, Griffin, on Thursday. Griffin said Konkol factored “probably 100%” into his decision to stay.

“Coaches can sell you on many things, but what he said, and what it matched up against his resume, it all added up. So he was really honest with me,” Griffin said.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, an hour and a half before Konkol’s introductory news conference that drew more than 500 fans into the Reynolds Center, Konkol met with his team for the first time. He reassured Griffin about his opportunities at TU.

“It was all just honesty. He wasn’t selling me a dream,” Griffin said. “He was a real dude. He was a standup guy."

Konkol’s style of play caught Griffin’s attention. During the Tuesday news conference, Konkol said his teams would take advantage of transition scoring opportunities with “a number of guys that can push the basketball.”

Griffin is expected to be an integral piece of Konkol's offensive game plan after scoring 14.6 points per game last season, trailing only graduate Jeriah Horne's 16.1.

“Once I had the conversation with Coach Konkol, and how he was and the way he saw me, it was hard for another school to get to that type of level,” Griffin said.

By the end of Tuesday, Griffin had no lingering doubts about his future at TU. He sought advice from his father, Samuel, whom Konkol offered to speak with.

"My dad talked to coach Konkol, as well," Griffin said. "He made me feel comfortable, and my family was comfortable too. I'm from Miami, Florida, and I'm all the way in Tulsa, so he definitely had to have a nice way of talking."

Griffin first contemplated transferring after former coach Frank Haith’s resignation March 12. He entered the transfer portal last Monday after reading reports of potential candidates to replace his former coach.

"I wasn't familiar with their styles and things," Griffin said. "I was going to explore my options as well as, you know, decide if they got a coach here, I would probably come back."

During his brief time in the portal, Griffin heard from schools in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten, he said.

Konkol and the Golden Hurricane’s 2022-23 team begin on-court activities Monday. The team will be down five graduates — Horne, Rey Idowu, LaDavius Draine, Darien Jackson and Curtis Haywood II — plus Gavyn Elkamil, who confirmed on Twitter he entered the transfer portal Thursday.

TU expects one signee for the class of 2022, 6-foot-9 Charles Chukwu, a center from Katy, Texas. DJ Jefferson, a 6-5 forward from Richardson, Texas, also signed to play at TU, but he announced on Twitter his de-commitment from the school on March 13. A university official told the Tulsa World that Chukwu still needs a release from his National Letter of Intent to remove his obligation to TU.

The Golden Hurricane expects to have three to five open scholarships, depending on the outcomes of the aforementioned situations, the same official told the World.

"I want to see guys that can come in here and fight, guys that have skill sets, guys that are local," Griffin said. "Honestly, I just want a team that's going to play hard and have a chance to win every time we step on the floor."

