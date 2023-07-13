ARLINGTON, Texas — Strolling up the stage at AT&T Stadium on Thursday morning, Gus Malzahn was excited.

“This is a huge moment for our program,” Malzahn said ahead of his third season as head coach of UCF, one of four new schools in the Big 12.

After almost a decade as the head coach at Auburn, Malzahn, 57, assumed the same position at UCF in 2021. But almost 15 years ago, the now veteran coach guided one of the best offenses in the country at Tulsa.

On Thursday morning during the second day of Big 12 Media Days, Malzahn reflected on his time in Tulsa. He served as the offensive coordinator under Todd Graham at Tulsa from 2007-08, recording some of the most explosive offensive numbers in program history.

In 2007, the Golden Hurricane offense ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense (544 yards/game), sixth in total scoring (41.1 points/game) and third in passing (371 yards/game), with quarterback Paul Smith finishing his career as the career passing yards leader at TU.

“That was a fun time,” Malzahn said Thursday. “I think we were one of the first teams in college football to run a two-minute offense the entire time. We had really good skill guys, we had really good quarterbacks. Those are great memories.”

In 2008, TU finished 11-3, again ranking first in total offense with a balanced attack, ranking ninth in the nation in passing and fifth in rushing. The program’s 47.2 points per game ranked second only to Oklahoma.

With fifth-year quarterback David Johnson, the program managed back-to-back 10-plus wins each season with Malzahn, after only three other double-digit win seasons in TU’s history.

Malzahn is one of three current Big 12 head coaches to win the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, earning the accolade in 2013 with Auburn. OSU coach Mike Gundy (2011) and TCU’s Sonny Dykes (2022) are the only other active Big 12 coaches to receive the honor.