Arkansas State at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
Arkansas State at Tulsa

4 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: EPSN+

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Arkansas State 1-2; Tulsa 0-3

Last meeting: Arkansas State defeated Tulsa 29-20 in Tulsa on Sept. 15, 2018. 

All-time series: Arkansas State leads 3-2

FOX 23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, kickoff temp 87°

FOUR DOWNS

1. Top storyline

Avoiding an 0-4 start

The Hurricane is certainly trending in the right direction since being dealt a shorthanded loss in the opener, following with competitive outings at Oklahoma State and Ohio State. A defeat Saturday would stop any momentum heading into a challenging conference slate. The last time TU was 0-4? Keith Burns' last season, in 2002.

2. Key matchup

QB Davis Brin vs. Red Wolves' pass defense

After throwing 54 times for 428 yards against Ohio State, Brin will face a defense that ranks near the bottom of FBS against the pass, giving up 370.3 yards per game. Arkansas State has delivered four interceptions through three games, and Brin has four picks this season. Aiding his cause is a TU receiving corps that has been especially reliable in the past two weeks.

3. Player to watch

Deneric Prince

With the run game being limited in the previous two weeks, look for it to get re-established Saturday, particularly if the offensive line is back to full strength. Prince, the most explosive running back on the Hurricane roster, opened the season with a 151-yard performance against UC Davis.

4. Who wins and why?

Keep an eye on Billy Guy Anderson's 56-year-old TU single-game passing record of 502 yards. Davis Brin should be in range by the start of the fourth quarter against the second-worst pass defense in FBS.

TU 45, Arky State 23

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

