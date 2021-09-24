Arkansas State at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

After throwing 54 times for 428 yards against Ohio State, Brin will face a defense that ranks near the bottom of FBS against the pass, giving up 370.3 yards per game. Arkansas State has delivered four interceptions through three games, and Brin has four picks this season. Aiding his cause is a TU receiving corps that has been especially reliable in the past two weeks.

3. Player to watch

Deneric Prince

With the run game being limited in the previous two weeks, look for it to get re-established Saturday, particularly if the offensive line is back to full strength. Prince, the most explosive running back on the Hurricane roster, opened the season with a 151-yard performance against UC Davis.

4. Who wins and why?

Keep an eye on Billy Guy Anderson's 56-year-old TU single-game passing record of 502 yards. Davis Brin should be in range by the start of the fourth quarter against the second-worst pass defense in FBS.

TU 45, Arky State 23

