 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas State at Tulsa: Hurricane defense preparing for another challenge
0 Comments

Arkansas State at Tulsa: Hurricane defense preparing for another challenge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Ohio St Football (copy)

Ohio State running back Master Teague is tackled by Tulsa defensive backs Bryson Powers, bottom, and Jaise Oliver during the first half of their game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete, AP Photo

Sept. 21, 2021 video. Golden Hurricane coach talks about first home game of season after 0-3 start on road. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

The University of Tulsa defense has delivered some good moments this season despite not being at full strength.

Three starters missed the opener because of suspensions, and two starters haven't played the past two weeks for undisclosed reasons.

When the Hurricane has everyone back — which could be as soon as Saturday against Arkansas State — the defense is expected to put together more of a complete effort.

"Honestly, I feel like once we get everybody back, we will be clicking on all cylinders," safety TieNeal Martin said. "We have not played a full game with everybody here, so teams haven't seen us at full strength."

The defense, which also was missing safety Kendarin Ray in the first half last week, gave up 508 yards at Ohio State after holding previous opponents to fewer than 400 yards.

On Saturday, the Butch Jones-coached Red Wolves come to town with an offense that ranks 23rd nationally with 489.3 yards per game. Three receivers have at least one 100-yard outing in the first three games.

"Arkansas State is coming in here with a really talented team," TU coach Philip Montgomery said. "They've got a great staff. They're very well-coached and playing very physical. We've got to be prepared and ready for the challenge that's going to happen this week."

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Arkansas State at. TU

4 p.m. Saturday

ESPN+; KXBL-99.5

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News