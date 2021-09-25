Arkansas State at TU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

FIRST DOWN

Story of the game

TU's offense goes off: For the 10th time in the Philip Montgomery era, TU hit the 600-yard mark and had at least 300 rushing yards for the 14th time, led by 155 yards from Shamari Brooks. Quarterback Davis Brin was effective, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

SECOND DOWN

Matchup that mattered

TU receivers vs. Arkansas State secondary: The Hurricane again was without top target Keylon Stokes, who remained out with an injury, but relied on a group effort from its receivers. Josh Johnson, Sam Crawford Jr. and JuanCarlos Santana hovered near the 100-yard mark, and Crawford scored two touchdowns on two catches.

THIRD DOWN

Game MVP

QB Davis Brin: In his fourth game as a starter, Brin was again comfortable in the pocket and made mostly good decisions aside from an interception in the second half. He completed 17-of-25 passes, continuing his progression from the previous two games.

FOURTH DOWN

What's next