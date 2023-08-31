Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Tulsa

7 p.m. Thursday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know-info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 99.5 FM KXBL

Record: Tulsa 0-0, Arkansas Pine Bluff 0-0

All-time series: First meeting

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast: The heat starts to creep back in for Thursday night football. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with light winds and lots of sunshine. Kickoff: Sunny, 91°; Halftime: Hot, 88°; End of game, Clear, 85°.

1. TOP STORYLINE

Coach Kevin Wilson’s first game at TU

Wilson had a successful six years as offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Those six years were known for the creativity and innovativeness Wilson brings. After turning around Indiana when he was its head coach from 2011-16, it will be interesting to see the changes he makes at TU to drive the team to success.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TU offense vs. UAPB linebackers

Besides Wilson, TU’s new offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr., and various key additions will bring excitement to TU’s offense this season. This new offense will immediately be tested as it goes against UAPB’s much-acclaimed linebacker Rico Dozier. Dozier led the team in tackles last season (86) and was second in the conference for tackles per game (7.3). It will be interesting to see how the TU offensive coaches and players handle the defensive threat and keep him from disrupting plays.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Braylon Braxton, quarterback

Braxton started the last two games of the 2022 season after Davis Brin was injured. In his first game against USF, he had a 302-yard passing game which was TU’s passing game of more than 300 yards for a TU freshman since T.J. Rubley in 1987. In the final game of the season against Houston, Braxton threw for 307 yards and became the only TU freshman to pass for more than 300 yards twice. Despite entering the transfer portal after last season, Wilson ultimately convinced him to stay at TU.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Barry Lewis: For the first time since 2018, the Golden Hurricane will open the season with a win. Look for TU to have some early Opening Night struggles, but then pull away for a convincing victory over the Golden Lions, who also have a new head coach, Alonzo Hampton, who inherited a team that went 3-8 last year, including a 63-7 loss at Oklahoma State.

Hurricane 45, Lions 21

