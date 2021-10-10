Anthony Watkins' determination on TD run helps TU defeat Memphis

If running back Anthony Watkins had been tackled, the University of Tulsa might not have won late Saturday against Memphis.
With five minutes left in the Hurricane's 35-29 victory at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Watkins used a stiff-arm to shake off a series of would-be tacklers on a 44-yard rumble, showing incredible strength and determination to reach the end zone.
“I said, ‘I won’t be defeated,’” Watkins said. “I’m happy, but it’s not the end.”
A game that ended shortly before midnight had a somewhat-dramatic conclusion when Memphis scored late and forced a three-and-out, but the last-minute threat ended with an interception by Bryson Powers off a pass breakup from Travon Fuller.
What happened in the final moments made Watkins’ touchdown absolutely vital for the Hurricane to secure its second win of the season.
“(It was a) crucial time of the game,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “We thought we had a good call coming into it, but then he breaks, I don’t know, four or five tackles on that. He stiff-arms a guy in the middle of the field and gets kind of butted up and just continues to keep driving his legs. … Just a fantastic, unbelievable-type run.”
Said linebacker Justin Wright: “I stood there for about three minutes with my mouth open. I was in awe. I’ve never seen something like that before, especially from him. I mean, tremendous, tremendous run by him.”
Watkins, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, transferred from Missouri in advance of the 2020 season and appeared in eight games, primarily on special teams. Through six games this year, he has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
“I just kept working all fall, spring,” Watkins said. “I told myself that I wouldn’t be defeated and people will know who I am. Just leave everything in God’s hands. He will take care of it.”
In high school, when he rushed for 2,601 yards as a senior, Watkins was nicknamed “Beast Mode” for a powerful running style similar to Marshawn Lynch’s. His touchdown run Saturday night brought the nickname back.
“Man, that was crazy,” fellow running back Shamari Brooks said. “That was like a Beast Mode-type run.”
Other takeaways from the Memphis game:
Offensive line returns to form
After struggling against Houston, TU’s line was solid, not giving up any sacks, recording only one penalty and paving the way for a rushing attack that generated 235 yards and three touchdowns.
“They were moving guys from the line of scrimmage, moving guys 2 or 3 yards,” Brooks said. “Those guys were handling things and bounced back big from last week’s loss against Houston. I was proud of those guys.”
Ray sustains ‘significant’ injury
Safety Kendarin Ray, one of the Hurricane's defensive leaders, went down with a left foot injury in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field. The injury is expected to sideline Ray, potentially for the remainder of the season.
“He has a significant lower leg injury, and then we’ll see where he is from that point moving forward,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, he’s such a huge factor for us defensively. He’s one our team captains. He’s a fantastic player but even better kid.”
Special teams perform well
After struggling in the first five games, TU was much better on special teams against Memphis, sending three kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks and not allowing any substantial returns.
The Tigers were the inept ones on special teams, missing three field goals and an extra-point attempt. In the previous meeting, the Hurricane lost on a last-second missed field goal that ultimately helped Memphis deliver a conference title.