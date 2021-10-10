Anthony Watkins' determination on TD run helps TU defeat Memphis

If running back Anthony Watkins had been tackled, the University of Tulsa might not have won late Saturday against Memphis.

With five minutes left in the Hurricane's 35-29 victory at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Watkins used a stiff-arm to shake off a series of would-be tacklers on a 44-yard rumble, showing incredible strength and determination to reach the end zone.

“I said, ‘I won’t be defeated,’” Watkins said. “I’m happy, but it’s not the end.”

A game that ended shortly before midnight had a somewhat-dramatic conclusion when Memphis scored late and forced a three-and-out, but the last-minute threat ended with an interception by Bryson Powers off a pass breakup from Travon Fuller.

What happened in the final moments made Watkins’ touchdown absolutely vital for the Hurricane to secure its second win of the season.

“(It was a) crucial time of the game,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “We thought we had a good call coming into it, but then he breaks, I don’t know, four or five tackles on that. He stiff-arms a guy in the middle of the field and gets kind of butted up and just continues to keep driving his legs. … Just a fantastic, unbelievable-type run.”