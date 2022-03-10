Anthony Goodlow leads front three through TU spring football

To play on the front three of the University of Tulsa’s 3-3-5 scheme, defensive coordinator Luke Olson said a player has to have a high motor.

“We’re fast, we’re flying to the football. That’s the kind of brand of defense we’re trying to build,” Olson said. “If we can get (defensive linemen) that can do a multitude of things, yet we can keep it simple as coaches, schematically, so that they can play fast, then that plays into our advantage.”

Olson, in his 11th spring on TU’s staff and first as defensive coordinator, knows the 3-3-5 defense inside-out. While assisting the defensive administrations of Bill Young then Joseph Gillespie, Olson helped to install and craft TU’s 3-3-5 the past four seasons.

He entrusts the daily maintenance of his frontmen with second-year defensive line coach Jesse Williams, who likes linemen who are intelligent and "attack-minded."

“We’re blessed to have a locker room that’s pretty intelligent off-the-field, and so, that a lot of times transfers to on-the-field,” Williams said. “Size and dimensions, everybody wants… 6-foot-whatever, but I don’t get into that, I get into production.”

The exemplar of Olson's defensive linemen is 6-foot-5 redshirt senior Anthony Goodlow, whose praises have been sung by Olson, Williams, and head coach Philip Montgomery, who called Goodlow the "anchor point" of TU's defense during a Feb. 25 media conference. Since the departure of Jaxon Player, who transferred to Baylor before the start of spring practices, Goodlow has been TU's focal point on the defensive line.

"(Anthony Goodlow) was a safety in high school. He's just a guy that's continued to get stronger and continued to grow." Olson said. "He plays with a high motor. Obviously he's got good size. He plays well with his hands."

"I think (Goodlow) is one of the model guys. His work ethic, whether it's off the field, in the weight room or on-the-field in drills, he's always either, if not first, he's second," said Williams, who believes Goodlow's trajectory could lead to the NFL. "He's up to 275-80 pounds, but he doesn't run like that... He's just one of those special guys that you love to coach."

TU's defensive linemen spend most of the individual portions of the spring practices running various drills, taking turns slapping padded shields, pushing sleds, or whichever methods Williams finds to replicate the resistance they’ll endure from opposing offensive linemen during the season. While Goodlow towers over much of the unit, others boast significant stature, as well.

Six-foot-2-inch junior Everitt Rogers, who is recovering from injury, participates in drills without shoulder pads or a helmet, but Montgomery named him among returning defensive linemen with high expectations. Standing at 6-5, 250 pounds, redshirt senior Haydon Grant received the same recognition from Montgomery, as did Joseph Anderson.

"I'm excited to see what our defensive line is going to be able to do," Montgomery said. "Obviously, some guys have graduated and moved on and other things, so it's an opportunity for us to continue to build and grow in that spot."

TU's spring practice schedule concludes with its spring game on April 9.

