Another nail-biter in store when SMU visits for TU homecoming

The statistics are pretty mind-boggling.

The last six games between the University of Tulsa and SMU have been decided by six points or less, meaning one possession made the difference in each of those contests, with two games being decided in overtime. The largest margin of victory over that stretch actually came from one of those, a 43-37 triple OT triumph for SMU in 2019. Three games had a three-point margin, and two were decided by four points.

With the teams entering Saturday’s contest at Chapman Stadium (2:30 p.m., ESPN+) with identical 3-4 records, 1-2 within the AAC, we can probably expect another nail-biter for TU’s Homecoming match. So get the blood pressure medicine ready, because these teams are going to take the field again.

“We’ve had some great games with SMU throughout the years,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “They all come down to the wire, they’re always very physical-type games. These two teams have been in the same conference for a lot of different years, so there’s a good respect and rivalry on both sides, I believe. … Any time you’re in those rivalry-type games, I think they’re always close, you can throw the records out. This is one of the few times records are the same coming in. It’s always a dogfight and it comes down to the wire. I don’t expect anything different this year.”

Besides the teams’ records being identical, the teams also have similar statistics through seven games. SMU has scored 240 points while allowing 206, Tulsa has scored 225 while giving up 227. SMU’s offense has gained 166 first downs while the defense surrendered 142, TU has earned 161 first downs and allowed 135. The Mustangs have gained 3,201 yards overall (911 rushing, 2,290 passing) while the Hurricane has picked up 3,076 yards (954 on the ground, 2,122 through the air). Even turnovers are virtually identical — both teams have lost five fumbles, with SMU throwing eight interceptions and TU nine.

“They’ve done some really good things on defense, like we have,” Montgomery said of the stat comparisons. “You look at what they’ve done production-wise offensively, it’s very similar, so I think this is a very close matchup and I think there will be a lot of back and forth. It’s going to be a hard-fought contest, it should be a really good college football Saturday afternoon.”

Tulsa is 5-2 against SMU during Montgomery’s tenure, with his first year, 2015, representing the last time any team won by more than one possession, when TU took a 40-31 victory at Chapman Stadium. With the teams playing every year, and it always being close, he noted that the teams always have an elevated motivation level against each other.

“There’s a mutual respect and a mutual wanting-to-get-after-each-other in this game, and it’s always been that way,” Montgomery said. “Guys always play up in this game and that’s why I think you can throw the records out, because they’re going to show up and play, and they’re going to have a lot of juice about them, and I feel like our team will do the same.”

Graduate linebacker Grant Sawyer acknowledged that sometimes tempers flare against SMU, but in a close game, every play counts.

“It’s going to come down to winning each rep, winning each play, it’s going to come down to those details in these types of games, in-conference,” said Sawyer, who has 24 tackles on the season and ranks second on the Hurricane in tackles for loss with 5.0 this year, including 1.0 sack. “Every game it gets a little chippy; on the field, emotions get high. We respect all our opponents, we’re just going to go out there and play hard and do our best.”

As for it being the homecoming game, Montgomery pointed out that while the players would partake in the Friday night pep rally and bonfire, and that it will be good to see some returning alumni players, the team’s job is to put all ignore the rest of it and deliver a victory for everybody else.

“It does (impact us), from the standpoint of the alumni coming back,” Montgomery said. “A lot of our former players coming back and getting an opportunity to see those guys, to get to hug their necks and say hello, and see how they’re doing and what’s going on in their lives and all that part of it. For us, the tough thing is staying focused on what we’re supposed to stay focused on. We talked about that at our team meeting on Sunday. ‘Really, homecoming is for everybody else coming back. You get to enjoy homecoming when you’re graduated and done.’ We’ll go over to the bonfire part of it, we’ve done that since I’ve been here, but our job is to go out on Saturday and get a big homecoming win. That’s got to be our focus and we can’t get distracted by anything else.”

The homecoming festivities on Saturday begin with tailgating at 9:30 a.m. and inflatables for the kids on Chapman Commons. The Keyland Band plays on the main stage at 11 a.m., followed by the team walk at noon and the Plain White T’s taking the stage at 12:15 p.m.