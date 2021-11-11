Angie Nelp era at Tulsa opens with 77-62 win against Duquesne

When Angie Nelp entered the postgame locker room, her University of Tulsa players were waiting to drench her with water in celebration.
“They were not so secret about it,” Nelp said. “I opened the door and they’re all standing there with their water bottles and they yell, 'Do it now!’”
The Nelp era opened with a 77-62 win against Duquesne on Thursday night at the Reynolds Center, the largest margin of victory in a season opener since 2004.
“I’m so proud of how hard they worked the whole game,” Nelp said. “There were some moments when it would have been easy to give in a little bit because maybe you’re tired and the other team is making a run, but we didn’t do that. We dug deep and we fought the entire game.”
After a back-and-forth start, the Hurricane pulled away in a dominant second quarter in which it outscored Duquesne 21-6, relying on a shut-down defense that allowed only one field goal in the frame.
Temira Poindexter, a freshman from Sapulpa whose dad played on two NCAA Tournament teams at TU in the ’90s, fueled a 13-0 run to end the first half, scoring 10 points in that span.
“I was a little nervous at first,” Poindexter said, “but once you get to playing, it all goes away.”
Poindexter, a 6-foot-1 forward who has the ability to play inside and out, finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting along with five rebounds.
“That’s the T that we see every single day in practice,” Nelp said. “She comes in every day and she works hard and she does all those things that you saw her do. … Just having that versatility with that size is huge and benefits our whole entire team.”
TU was slightly outscored in the second half but never wavered. The advantage stretched to 24 early in the third quarter on a jumper from Maya Mayberry, who poured in 20 points.
After the Dukes (0-2) pulled within a dozen with five minutes left, Rebecca Lescay responded with a key basket and the Hurricane scored eight of the game’s final 10 points to seal the victory, launching a season that continues Monday against Sam Houston.
“We are going to be happy and celebrate this,” Nelp said. “You’ve got to celebrate the little things in life. … We’re going to watch film with our team and we’re going to continue to grow and find moments of what we could have and should have done better.”
TULSA 77, DUQUESNE 62
Duquesne: Pouye 0-5 4-4 4, Johnson 2-3 6-6 12, McConnell 2-5 2-4 7, Bazelak 2-9 3-4 7, Myers 5-8 3-4 17, Hamilton 2-7 0-0 5, Serafimoska 2-4 1-2 5, Sole 1-3 1-2 3, Sekulovska 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Lekeuneu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 20-26 62.
Tulsa: Evans 1-3 0-0 3, Crawford 2-4 3-3 7, M. Mayberry 7-16 1-2 20, Bittle 4-7 0-0 9, W. Mayberry 3-10 1-2 7, Lescay 4-8 0-0 8, Poindexter 8-14 5-5 23, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 10-12 77.
DU;16;6;19;21;--;62
TU;18;21;19;19;--;77
3-point shooting: DU 8-17 (Myers 4-5, Johnson 2-2, McConnell 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Bazelak 0-2, Sekulovska 0-2), TU 9-29 (M. Mayberry 5-11, Poindexter 2-7, Evans 1-2, Bittle 1-2, W. Mayberry 0-3, Washington 0-2, Crawford 0-2). Rebounds: DU 34 (Bazelak 6), TU 34 (W. Mayberry 6). Assists: DU 9 (McConnell 5), TU 16 (Bittle 4). Steals: DU 6 (McConnell 3), TU 9 (Bittle 4). Team fouls: DU 18, TU 24. A: 838.