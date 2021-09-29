Amid special-teams struggles, TU faces Houston's dangerous return man

Six days between games doesn’t give Philip Montgomery much time to fix the University of Tulsa’s coverage issues on punts and kickoffs.

A vulnerability to giving up lengthy runbacks — dating to last season — turned disastrous last Saturday against Arkansas State, which scored two touchdowns on returns that made a 41-34 win for the Hurricane much closer and more dramatic than it needed to be.

“Not saying you can overhaul it in one week, but you’ve got to make big jumps,” Montgomery said after the game. “We’ve got to make sure we shore that up.”

TU has the second-worst coverage units in the country, according to CBS Sports. Opponents are averaging 17.3 yards per punt return, which ranks 123rd out of 126 teams, and 27.1 yards per kick return, which ranks 115th.

Asked this week where improvements are needed, Montgomery said: “Everywhere. It’s not just one person. There are 11 guys out there on the field that have to do a job. Special teams is about heart and effort.