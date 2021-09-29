Amid special-teams struggles, TU faces Houston's dangerous return man

Six days between games doesn’t give Philip Montgomery much time to fix the University of Tulsa’s coverage issues on punts and kickoffs.
A vulnerability to giving up lengthy runbacks — dating to last season — turned disastrous last Saturday against Arkansas State, which scored two touchdowns on returns that made a 41-34 win for the Hurricane much closer and more dramatic than it needed to be.
“Not saying you can overhaul it in one week, but you’ve got to make big jumps,” Montgomery said after the game. “We’ve got to make sure we shore that up.”
TU has the second-worst coverage units in the country, according to CBS Sports. Opponents are averaging 17.3 yards per punt return, which ranks 123rd out of 126 teams, and 27.1 yards per kick return, which ranks 115th.
Asked this week where improvements are needed, Montgomery said: “Everywhere. It’s not just one person. There are 11 guys out there on the field that have to do a job. Special teams is about heart and effort.
“There’s some schematic things that we’ve got to do and be better at, but at the end of the day you’ve got to bust your tail downfield, you’ve got to shed a block and you’ve got to be able to make a tackle. We’ve got to be better about that. We’ve got to carry more pride in that.”
In the past, the Hurricane has relied on up-and-comers to make special-teams plays. That simply hasn’t happened in the first four games this season.
“Those are really important aspects of games,” linebacker Grant Sawyer said. “With those two errors in this last game, that game could have (turned out) differently. We know that and we’re really putting an emphasis on special teams.”
For Friday night’s game against Houston, TU will face one of the most dangerous return men in college football. Marcus Jones leads the nation with two punt-return touchdowns, both of them coming in the past two games, and he also has scored three touchdowns on kick returns in his career.
“I said it last year: I’ve never seen anything like it,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said earlier this season. “And now our team understands it, so we’re setting this stuff up. I don’t want to take anything away from Marcus. I think he could potentially make all 11 of them miss.”