Amid bowl prep and assistant departures, TU to sign close to a dozen players Wednesday
Holland Hall's Nunu Campbell was a three-sport star in high school who played on two state-title football teams.

 JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World

In the midst of preparing for a bowl game and filling vacancies on the coaching staff, the University of Tulsa will welcome close to a dozen players as part of the early signing day Wednesday.

“It is challenging with so many different factors that are going on right now,” coach Philip Montgomery said last week. “You’ve got things that are going on from a coaching standpoint. You’ve got recruiting going on. You’ve got the portal that is going on as well.

“And then you’ve got the bowl game and prep for that. … It’s a difficult time of year and it’s an exciting time of year as well.”

TU lost two assistants last week with the departures of defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie, who took the same position at TCU, and offensive line coach Zach Hanson, who became tight ends coach on Lincoln Riley’s USC staff.

Despite not yet announcing their replacements, the Hurricane has been able to hold onto its committed players, half of whom have been pledged to the Hurricane since this past summer. A handful of verbal commitments followed since then including one from long snapper Connor Cook this week.

Two players expected to sign Wednesday are from Oklahoma: Holland Hall cornerback NuNu Campbell and Tahlequah linebacker Eli McWilliams. Four are from Texas and the others hail from California, Illinois, Kansas, Alabama and Australia.

At least four are planning to enroll early and participate in spring drills including two of the headliners — three-star quarterback Cardell Williams and three-star wideout Keith Wheeler II, both Texas natives.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

