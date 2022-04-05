Allen Massey, Duffy Conroy reunite with new TU coach Eric Konkol

The University of Tulsa added its third and fourth new coaches to men's basketball coach Eric Konkol's staff this week.

TU announced Tuesday that Allen Massey would be its director of scouting following the Monday hiring of Duffy Conroy as an assistant. Both spent time on Konkol's staff during his seven-year tenure at Louisiana Tech. Both participated in TU's practice on Tuesday.

Massey was a graduate assistant for Konkol at Louisiana Tech for two years before a one-year stint as a video coordinator at Longwood last season.

"Obviously, I worked for these guys at Louisiana Tech ... and so, I just know they're great people, being a part of their culture," Massey said after Tuesday's practice. "I know that we'll be able to do great things here."

Conroy coached with Konkol each of his seven years at Louisiana Tech. Prior to his tenure in Ruston, Conroy coached 10 years as an assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"Duffy has a unique way of connecting with student-athletes to build trust and help them become the best version of themselves. He has an incredible track record of player development in finding ways to help our players grow as people as well," Konkol said in a release.

Including Massey and Conroy, TU has made four additions to Konkol's staff since he was announced as head men's basketball coach on March 21. Josh Wolfe, director of basketball operations, and Desmond Haymon, assistant coach, also coached with Konkol at Louisiana Tech.

The university confirmed to the Tulsa World that it expects to hire another full-time assistant.

