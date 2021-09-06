Ahead of Saturday's TU-OSU game, a look back at the series

Separated by 73 miles, Oklahoma State and Tulsa have met 74 times starting in 1914.

The Cowboys lead the series 42-27-5 and have won 22 games in a row at home. On Saturday, OSU hosts the Hurricane in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium.

"It's an important game for the state, in my opinion," TU coach Philip Montgomery said ahead of the 2020 meeting, won 16-7 by OSU. "This has been a great rivalry."

Saturday's installment is the third in a three-game series that includes back-to-back meetings in Stillwater. The teams won't play in 2022 and 2023 before an eight-year, home-and-home series starts the following season in Tulsa.

Here's a closer look at the all-time series:

Five memorable games

Nov. 10, 1945: OSU 12, TU 6

The first and only meeting in which both teams entered ranked in the AP poll, as the No. 11 Cowboys (then known as Oklahoma A&M), came in unbeaten at 5-0 to face visiting one-loss TU, ranked No. 19 in the country. TU opened an early 6-0 lead before the hosts stormed back at Lewis Stadium. OSU finished 9-0 as part of an unofficial national championship season.

Oct. 31, 1964: TU 61, OSU 14