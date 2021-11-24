Ahead of regular-season finale at SMU, TU confirms two-year extension for Philip Montgomery

Philip Montgomery is under contract with the University of Tulsa until 2024 as a result of a two-year extension agreed upon in the offseason, a team spokesman told the Tulsa World on Wednesday.
“I appreciate the support of the university and President (Brad) Carson and obviously Rick (Dickson, the athletic director) and the community in general,” Montgomery said after practice Wednesday. “We’ve been here a long time now.
“That’s rare in college football. I think our program has really built over that amount of time.”
Montgomery is 36-46 in his seventh season, and exactly half of his losses have been by single digits including four of the six this year. The Hurricane (5-6, 4-3 American) closes out the regular season at SMU on Saturday, needing a victory to reach bowl eligibility.
TU has lost three times in 2021 to teams among the top seven in the current College Football Playoff rankings: 28-23 at Oklahoma State, 41-20 at Ohio State and 28-20 at Cincinnati. The Ohio State defeat was a seven-point game in the fourth quarter before the Buckeyes pulled away.
The contract extension, which wasn’t signed until an unspecified point in the season, makes a coaching change after this year appear unlikely.
“In the profession that we’re in, nothing is ever safe,” Montgomery said regarding job security. “We understand that pressure is part of this job. Winning is part of this job. Building (a program) is part of this job.
“You go into every year and every game with that expectation. Obviously (a contract extension) gives you the idea that you’re appreciated and you continue to work extremely hard for the university and for our program.”
Late in the 10-win season in 2016, Montgomery had two years added to his initial five-year contract. That deal was set to expire in January.
After the interim tag was removed from his title in February, Dickson prioritized resolving the contract situations for Montgomery and men’s basketball coach Frank Haith by July to avoid sending them into the final seasons of their respective deals without clarity. Haith, who is in his eighth year, received an extension in March.
Dickson, who signed a three-year contract of his own in August, is the second athletic director at the helm for the tenures of Haith and Montgomery after they were hired in 2014 by Derrick Gragg. TU has had four university presidents during that time including Carson, who took over in July after the extension agreement had been reached.
“Things have changed on every level of the university, and we’ve been through some dramatic things around here, not just with the presidents,” Montgomery said. “For us to remain solid and stable from that standpoint … I feel very fortunate about that.”