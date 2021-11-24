Ahead of regular-season finale at SMU, TU confirms two-year extension for Philip Montgomery

“You go into every year and every game with that expectation. Obviously (a contract extension) gives you the idea that you’re appreciated and you continue to work extremely hard for the university and for our program.”

Late in the 10-win season in 2016, Montgomery had two years added to his initial five-year contract. That deal was set to expire in January.

After the interim tag was removed from his title in February, Dickson prioritized resolving the contract situations for Montgomery and men’s basketball coach Frank Haith by July to avoid sending them into the final seasons of their respective deals without clarity. Haith, who is in his eighth year, received an extension in March.

Dickson, who signed a three-year contract of his own in August, is the second athletic director at the helm for the tenures of Haith and Montgomery after they were hired in 2014 by Derrick Gragg. TU has had four university presidents during that time including Carson, who took over in July after the extension agreement had been reached.

“Things have changed on every level of the university, and we’ve been through some dramatic things around here, not just with the presidents,” Montgomery said. “For us to remain solid and stable from that standpoint … I feel very fortunate about that.”

