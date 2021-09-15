After two season-ending knee injuries, TU linebacker Yohance Burnett relishes return to football

Instead of dwelling on what could be viewed as bad luck, University of Tulsa linebacker Yohance Burnett is counting his blessings.

Since joining the Hurricane as a junior-college transfer, Burnett has twice gone down with season-ending knee injuries during the preseason. After recovering from the most recent setback that wiped out last year, he is back in the starting lineup.

“It’s been a blessing to be back out there with my family and friends, just being able to go out there and play at the highest level with my (teammates),” Burnett said. “You understand how quickly this game can be taken away from you.

“It’s been taken away from me twice, in 2018 and obviously last year. But it’s something that you have to continue to just keep pushing (through), keep moving forward.”

A native of Pearland, Texas, Burnett was new to the team when he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee. He bounced back to appear in every game in 2019, totaling 34 tackles including 2.5 for lost yardage.

In the days leading up to last year’s opener, he again tore an ACL in practice, this time in his left knee. He was expected to start at middle linebacker and potentially deliver a breakout season.