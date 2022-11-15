After missing bowl eligibility, TU now playing for pride in final two games

The goal it set for the season, and one the University of Tulsa had reached in each of the two previous years, was not attained. So now, with two games left in the season, the Hurricane plays for pride.

TU's final home game is 8 p.m. Friday night at Chapman Stadium, and there is still no shortage of motivation for players to get ready to take on South Florida on Senior Night on ESPN2.

“We still got a lot to play for, from the standpoint of pride,” said coach Philip Montgomery. “We’ve got some seniors that have done some really good things around here and made significant impacts to our program and to our university. We’ve got Senior Day coming up this Friday. For us, if you love the game and you love playing the game, then you’ve got another opportunity. We’ve got two more opportunities to step out there and play. It’s got to be about pride, it’s got to be about us. Our guys, at practice the other day, had good energy, good focus, and guys are locking in, trying to get it done.”

One of the seniors who will be honored on Friday night is linebacker Grant Sawyer, and he isn’t taking it for granted that he has just two games left in his collegiate career.

“We take a lot of pride in this game. We love the game of football, and we get two more opportunities to go out there to play this great game,” said Sawyer, who ranks eighth on the Golden Hurricane with 39 tackles, six of them for a loss, along with one sack and one pass broken up. “And this will be my last two games in Tulsa, so I’m going to take a lot of pride in going out there, getting to play with my teammates that I’ve played with the last four or five years, so I’m just going to love the game and enjoy it.”

It is still a question as to whether usual starting quarterback Davis Brin will play. After missing the Golden Hurricane’s 27-13 loss to then-No. 19 Tulane on Nov. 5, Brin did start the last contest, a 26-10 defeat at Memphis that eliminated them from bowl contention, but was replaced early in the second quarter by backup Braylon Braxton, with Tulsa already trailing 17-3.

After the game, coach Philip Montgomery confirmed that Brin didn’t re-injure his shoulder; Braxton was inserted into the lineup to hopefully spark the sputtering offense. Brin had completed 5-of-13 passes for 48 yards and one interception, while Braxton came in and completed 12-of-24 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. For Friday night, Montgomery says Brin will play if he’s able to.

“If Davis is healthy, he’ll play. Obviously, he’s still day-to-day right now,” Montgomery said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “That’s the way it’s going to continue to be. We’ll see how much better he can get from now until game time. Hopefully, he’ll be able to go. If he cannot, obviously Braylon will go in. Braylon is learning on the job right now. He did some good things. Obviously, a lot of things that we’re continuing to learn and grow from. Our play has to consistently be better across the board, and that includes me and them.”

As for the fact that South Florida (1-9, 0-6) is winless within the conference and has gone 1-20 in AAC games over the last three seasons, TU’s players vow not to overlook a seemingly inferior opponent. While their record doesn’t look good, the Bulls still nearly beat then-No. 18 Florida back on Sept. 17, falling 31-28, and then almost took down now- No. 22 Cincinnati, falling 28-24 on Oct. 8.

“Looking at this team, they’re 1-9, but they’ve played a lot of teams real close,” Sawyer said of South Florida. “They’ve been right there in a lot of games. We don’t look to take anyone lightly. We know this game, if we don’t come out and play it right from the start, it can go any way, so we’ll come out and take them really seriously right from the jump.”

“South Florida coming into town, has been playing good football,” Montgomery added. “Hasn’t had many breaks go their way. … A lot of close ballgames, they just didn’t finish as well as they wanted to.”

So yes, it is disappointing for everyone associated with the team that the Hurricane will not be playing in a post-season bowl game. While that source of motivation is gone, the players will still prepare like usual and go out and play their hardest.

“Just playing Division I football is special,” said TU kicker Zack Long, also a senior facing his final two games of collegiate ball. “You only get so many opportunities a year, so we get two more opportunities to go out and do what we’ve trained for. So we’re just going to enjoy the last two opportunities.”