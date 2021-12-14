After fighting for bowl eligibility, no opt-outs for TU

In an era of bowl opt-outs, the University of Tulsa hasn’t had any players decide against participating in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion on Monday.
“We worked all year to get here, so why not go out with a bang?” defensive lineman Jaxon Player said. “We’ve been through a long season — going 6-6 is rough, but we made it here. I want to enjoy the fruits of my labor.”
When the Hurricane started 1-4, bowl eligibility seemed like a stretch. The team had to prevail in its final three games to reach .500 on the season and play in a bowl for a second year in a row.
“We take it one game at a time, and every game that we get to play with each other is something big,” wide receiver Josh Johnson said. “Going out there one more time with my team is going to feel good.”
Although the bowl is only three weeks after the conclusion of the regular season, TU is expected to have most of its personnel available aside from those who sustained season-ending injuries.
“I think our guys are locked in and they want to play,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think for the most part, we will have our guys (healthy).”
The biggest difference for TU will be with its coaching staff. Joseph Gillespie, the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, left for TCU last week, while offensive line coach Zach Hanson joined Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC.
Cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels, who is the passing-game coordinator, will call defensive plays for the bowl. Buckels was reportedly leaving for TCU with Gillespie, but at least for now he is remaining at TU and coaching the defense during bowl practices.
“The game plan hasn’t changed,” linebacker Yohance Burnett said. “Both of them (Gillespie and Hanson) are great coaches and they did a tremendous job for this program … but the offense and defense have to step up and do what we have to do.”
The Hurricane hasn’t announced new hires, likely waiting until after signing day and the bowl game. Regardless of who becomes the next defensive coordinator, TU plans to stick with its 3-3-5 alignment that was successful in the past three years under Gillespie.
“I still would like to be in an odd-front base defense,” Montgomery said. “I think that’s the best thing for us here. We’ve got the personnel for that. I think from a recruiting standpoint, it makes sense.”