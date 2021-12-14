After fighting for bowl eligibility, no opt-outs for TU

In an era of bowl opt-outs, the University of Tulsa hasn’t had any players decide against participating in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion on Monday.

“We worked all year to get here, so why not go out with a bang?” defensive lineman Jaxon Player said. “We’ve been through a long season — going 6-6 is rough, but we made it here. I want to enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

When the Hurricane started 1-4, bowl eligibility seemed like a stretch. The team had to prevail in its final three games to reach .500 on the season and play in a bowl for a second year in a row.

“We take it one game at a time, and every game that we get to play with each other is something big,” wide receiver Josh Johnson said. “Going out there one more time with my team is going to feel good.”

Although the bowl is only three weeks after the conclusion of the regular season, TU is expected to have most of its personnel available aside from those who sustained season-ending injuries.

“I think our guys are locked in and they want to play,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think for the most part, we will have our guys (healthy).”