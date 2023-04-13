With a month left in high school, Maura Moore had an epiphany.

She was signed with a small college to play basketball but realized she wasn’t ready to give up softball, the sport that she was never all in on.

“I was a multi-sport athlete in high school and I didn’t really like softball,” Moore said. “It was weird. I did not like softball. I was all about basketball.”

Something clicked internally during her senior year, changing Moore’s trajectory as a college athlete. She was a late junior-college addition, then a late signee to the University of Tulsa after a standout freshman season.

“I was like, if I grind with it every day and try and get myself better, I think I can be a lot better of a softball player than I can be a basketball player,” she said. “I’m super glad I went that route because I would have never been (a Division I athlete) if it wasn’t for me changing to softball.”

Two years after committing fully to softball, Moore has become an elite pitcher. As a sophomore for the Hurricane, she has thrown two no-hitters in the first half of a season that continues Friday with Game 1 of an American Athletic Conference series against UCF.

“I feel like (TU) took a chance on me when they recruited me, so I kind of just wanted to come in and make an impact and hopefully help the team succeed to their best abilities at a higher level,” she said. “I feel like I’ve came in and I’ve proven myself.”

Starting at a young age in Arkansas, Moore tagged along to her older sister’s pitching lessons and learned the game early. Most college softball players developed on a softball field year-round, but she was more often on a basketball court or dividing her time among a variety of sports.

In high school, she played four sports: softball, basketball, volleyball and golf. When she opted to play softball at Crowder College, she blossomed into an All-American, throwing 189 strikeouts, recording a 1.50 ERA and posting a 12-3 record.

“Last year kind of like made me re-love the game,” she said. “At JUCO, it's so different. You’ve got to do everything on your own. … I’m super glad I went JUCO because I would have never been here if it wasn’t for that.”

TU became aware of Moore through her former Crowder coach, who encouraged the staff to check her out. Hurricane coach Crissy Strimple watched Moore pitch in a travel-league game in Tulsa last summer and saw enough to want her on board.

Soon after Moore arrived on campus, it was obvious she could play at the Division I level and likely that she would have a significant impact on the program.

“She just had a really good feel for where her body was and what she wanted to accomplish with the pitch,” Strimple said. “When somebody has that, it’s a lot easier to make any kind of like small adjustment. You can tell that right away.”

Moore also jelled with the rest of the team, working closely with the other pitchers and taking advantage of having a pitching coach for the first time.

“I think she’s probably become like a leader in the bullpen already,” Strimple said. “Even just as a sophomore, those girls seem to gravitate towards her. I think it’s because she works hard. You can tell that she’s passionate about what she’s doing and she still wants to get better.”

Midway through her first season at TU, Moore has emerged as a star in the making. She has started a league-high 20 games, thrown 10 complete games, pitched 119 innings and recorded 82 strikeouts.

“She’s already kind of taking a certain pitch and even evolving that pitch, which is going to make her that much more tough to hit,” Strimple said. “She’s a bit of a perfectionist … but that doesn’t change like her competitiveness. I think her ceiling is high.”