After emotional draft night, first-round pick Zaven Collins leaves Tulsa for Arizona

In the moments immediately following his name being called Thursday night as the 16th pick to the Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins and his mother, Haley, shared an emotional embrace.

“We worked so hard (for this),” he told her. “We worked so hard.”

After a storybook evening culminated with Collins becoming a first-round NFL draft pick, he left for Arizona on a chartered flight with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. On its way out of Tulsa, the plane intentionally flew directly over Collins’ hometown of Hominy.

A photo posted by the Cardinals on Twitter showed Collins looking out the window to his high school stadium below with the caption: “Small town, big dreams and hard work.”

“Mr. Bidwell went out of his way (to fly over Hominy),” Collins said during his introductory news conference upon his arrival to Arizona. “He didn’t have to do that. He wanted to and wanted to do that for me. It was great and I really appreciate that.”

While Collins spent his draft night in Tulsa with family and close friends, many others who know him gathered at Hominy’s stadium to see where he would land, celebrating when the pick was announced.