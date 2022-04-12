After eight-day hiatus, TU batters look to shake off rust against Memphis

Tulsa

Record: 12-23-1

Looking ahead: TU heads to Memphis this week for a critical road series. First pitch on Thursday is 5 p.m., followed by 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. With only one conference win under its belt, the Golden Hurricane looks to spoil Memphis' fun before heading back to Tulsa for a home stretch next week.

Looking back: The Golden Hurricane fell victim to the mighty Sooners last week in a 9-0 decision that only lasted five innings. Top-ranked Oklahoma remains undefeated at 36-0 this season.

Notable: When the Golden Hurricane takes the diamond in Memphis, it will have not played in eight days, its longest stretch without a game so far this year. TU has not win since March 25 when it defeated Houston 9-1 in the first of a three-game series.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World