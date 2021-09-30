After difficult nonconference slate, TU opens AAC play against Houston

The calendar turns to October, and American Athletic Conference play arrives for the University of Tulsa.

Like many teams at this juncture, the Hurricane is still seeking an identity, having produced equally impressive and unimpressive moments throughout a loaded nonconference slate.

“Obviously we’ve seen good teams,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We’re going to continue to keep seeing good teams and we’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to be battle-tested, and I think we are. And now we’ve got to continue to keep building and growing each week.”

The week-to-week improvements have been the most encouraging aspect, starting with gutsy performances at Oklahoma State and Ohio State following the shorthanded setback in the opener against UC Davis and culminating with a 41-34 victory against Arkansas State in Week 4.

“Coming off the last three games, they all kind of came down to the end there, and this last game we put it together and finished the game at the end,” linebacker Grant Sawyer said. “Having that momentum going into this Houston game, I think it’s really going to build into a strong start to conference.”