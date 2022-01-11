 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After COVID pause, Tulsa hosts Temple on Wednesday night
TULSA MEN'S BASKETBALL

After COVID pause, Tulsa hosts Temple on Wednesday night

  • Updated
Temple at Tulsa

6 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Records: Tulsa 6-7, 0-2 American; Temple 9-6, 2-2

Three storylines

COVID pause over: The Hurricane resumed practice Monday after pausing activities because of COVID-19 cases that led to Saturday's game against UCF being postponed. That game has not been rescheduled. TU's last two nonconference games, neutral-site meetings with Colorado State and North Texas, were canceled as a result of COVID situations not related to the Hurricane.

Griffin top scorer: Guard Sam Griffin, in his first season after transferring from UT Arlington, leads TU in scoring with 16.9 points per game. In his last outing, Griffin came off the bench for the first time and scored a season-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He has scored at least 20 points on four occasions.

Scouting the Owls: Damien Dunn has hit the game-winning 3-pointers in the past two games, most recently connecting on a buzzer-beater to defeat East Carolina on Saturday. He averages a team-high 15.1 points per game. Temple has never won at the Reynolds Center in six tries. Tulsa leads the series 11-4.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

Phone: 918-581-8452

