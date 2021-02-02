After a flurry of road games, TU will play back-to-back at home

For the University of Tulsa basketball team, a welcome sight on the schedule: Back-to-back games at the Reynolds Center.
The well-traveled Hurricane played seven of its 10 previous games on the road, prevailing in four of those.
“Now we’ve got to protect our home court,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got a couple of games back home. When you look at the schedule, we’ve got only three road games left the rest of the year.”
To end a road skid of three consecutive losses in which it never led, TU most recently defeated last-place East Carolina on Saturday. Forward Rey Idowu made his first start and totaled 16 points and eight rebounds, following a 20-point outing against Temple earlier in the week.
“He’s being assertive,” Haith said after the East Carolina game. “He’s being aggressive. If he makes his free throws, he probably has another 20-point game again, back to back.
“We hadn’t started him because he’s so aggressive and we didn’t want him to get in foul trouble. But he played without fouling here today and hopefully we can build on it.”
At the midway point of American Athletic Conference play, the Hurricane is in fourth place with a 6-4 mark. Five of the next six games are at home starting with Wednesday night’s game against SMU, which sits behind TU in the standings at 5-4.
“SMU on Wednesday is a huge game,” Haith said. “They’re one of the top teams in our league and we’ve got to be ready to play against a terrific offensive team.”
The Mustangs are in the midst of their own road-heavy stretch, playing four of five away from home. They have won eight of the last 11 games against TU but lost in the only meeting last season.
SMU is coming off a 70-48 loss at Houston on Sunday. It was the fourth consecutive game without coach Tim Jankovich, who is recovering from COVID-19.