After a flurry of road games, TU will play back-to-back at home

Tulsa vs Wichita State (copy)

Tulsa's Rey Idowu (right) shoots over Wichita State's Josaphat Bilau earlier this season. Idowu made the first start of his career in the Golden Hurricane's last game and scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help TU snap a three-game skid.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

For the University of Tulsa basketball team, a welcome sight on the schedule: Back-to-back games at the Reynolds Center.

The well-traveled Hurricane played seven of its 10 previous games on the road, prevailing in four of those.

“Now we’ve got to protect our home court,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got a couple of games back home. When you look at the schedule, we’ve got only three road games left the rest of the year.”

To end a road skid of three consecutive losses in which it never led, TU most recently defeated last-place East Carolina on Saturday. Forward Rey Idowu made his first start and totaled 16 points and eight rebounds, following a 20-point outing against Temple earlier in the week.

“He’s being assertive,” Haith said after the East Carolina game. “He’s being aggressive. If he makes his free throws, he probably has another 20-point game again, back to back.

“We hadn’t started him because he’s so aggressive and we didn’t want him to get in foul trouble. But he played without fouling here today and hopefully we can build on it.”

At the midway point of American Athletic Conference play, the Hurricane is in fourth place with a 6-4 mark. Five of the next six games are at home starting with Wednesday night’s game against SMU, which sits behind TU in the standings at 5-4.

“SMU on Wednesday is a huge game,” Haith said. “They’re one of the top teams in our league and we’ve got to be ready to play against a terrific offensive team.”

The Mustangs are in the midst of their own road-heavy stretch, playing four of five away from home. They have won eight of the last 11 games against TU but lost in the only meeting last season.

SMU is coming off a 70-48 loss at Houston on Sunday. It was the fourth consecutive game without coach Tim Jankovich, who is recovering from COVID-19.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SMU at Tulsa

8 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPNU, KXBL fm99.5

SMU (9-4, 5-4 AAC)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Davis;5-11;16.8;4.3

G;Bandoumeal;6-4;11.3;3.0

F;Hunt;6-8;12.2;8.0

F;Chargois;6-9;9.8;5.4

F;Jasey;6-10;3.5;3.7

Tulsa (9-6, 6-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Joiner;6-3;10.2;4.7

G;Haywood;6-5;4.3;3.2

G/F;Richie;6-6;6.7;2.3

F;Rachal;6-6;15.1;6.7

F;Idowu;6-9;9.2;4.5

TU to honor official scorer

Before Wednesday's game against SMU, the University of Tulsa will honor longtime official scorer Steve DeVivo, who died last week at age 71.

DeVivo worked Hurricane football and basketball games for the past two decades. TU will have a moment of silence in his memory and will place an empty chair at the scorer's table as a tribute to him.

Tags

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

