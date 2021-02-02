After a flurry of road games, TU will play back-to-back at home

For the University of Tulsa basketball team, a welcome sight on the schedule: Back-to-back games at the Reynolds Center.

The well-traveled Hurricane played seven of its 10 previous games on the road, prevailing in four of those.

“Now we’ve got to protect our home court,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’ve got a couple of games back home. When you look at the schedule, we’ve got only three road games left the rest of the year.”

To end a road skid of three consecutive losses in which it never led, TU most recently defeated last-place East Carolina on Saturday. Forward Rey Idowu made his first start and totaled 16 points and eight rebounds, following a 20-point outing against Temple earlier in the week.

“He’s being assertive,” Haith said after the East Carolina game. “He’s being aggressive. If he makes his free throws, he probably has another 20-point game again, back to back.

“We hadn’t started him because he’s so aggressive and we didn’t want him to get in foul trouble. But he played without fouling here today and hopefully we can build on it.”