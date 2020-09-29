After a dramatic September, TU shifts focus to start of conference play

Heading into preseason practice in August, the University of Tulsa football team was optimistic about the potential of playing a full 12-game slate.

At the time, the Hurricane was among a handful of FBS teams that hadn’t seen a game crossed off its schedule because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I just got word that we’re going to have a full season,” quarterback Zach Smith said then. “That would be awesome if that is actually true. I’m really excited for whatever happens. We’re going to go out there and try to win every game that we have.”

What followed was a dramatic September in which none of TU’s nonconference games wound up being played as scheduled. Three were canceled (Toledo, Northwestern State, Arkansas State) and the other (a 16-7 loss at Oklahoma State) was delayed a week.

Most recently, last week’s game at Arkansas State was scrapped because of the Red Wolves’ inability to field a position group because of positive test results and contract tracing. The cancellation came three days before the game, a disheartening development for a Hurricane team eager to return to action.