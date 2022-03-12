After a 20-loss season and attendance issues, TU’s Frank Haith resigns after 8 seasons

One day after the 10th anniversary of Doug Wojcik’s firing from the Golden Hurricane’s head-coaching position, the University of Tulsa acknowledged on Saturday that basketball coach Frank Haith has resigned.

As Haith has one season remaining on his contract, it is not known whether a university buyout is involved in the coach’s departure.

Athletic director Rick Dickson is about to launch the process of searching for a new head basketball coach. Dickson has a positive history with basketball decisions. In 1991, he hired then-Kentucky assistant Tubby Smith. In 1994 and 1995, Smith coached the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Haith’s 2014 arrival at TU coincided with TU’s switch to the American Athletic Conference. He leaves the Hurricane program with a TU total of 138 victories, which positions him at No. 2 on the school’s career-wins list. In 2005-12, Wojcik recorded 140 wins.

The overall record for Haith stands at 138-108. The Hurricane season ended with Friday’s AAC tournament loss to SMU.

Haith’s 2021-22 Tulsa team finished 11-20 — the program’s first 20-loss season since 2005. The 10th-place Hurricane was 4-14 in the AAC. His final two Tulsa squads were a combined 22-32 overall with a Reynolds Center record of 15-13.

In road games this season, the Hurricane was 1-10.

In a quote released by the TU athletic department, Haith said, “The last two years have been extremely challenging in moving the program forward (because of) the onslaught of COVID.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that was bestowed on me by President Steadman Upham and Dr. Derrick Gragg back in 2014. I wish the university and the basketball program the very best in the future.”

Attendance has become a problem for the TU program. This season’s home-game average of 2,911 was by far the worst in the 24-season history of the 8,355-seat Reynolds Center. The previous low average was 4,043 in 2019-20.

In 1998-2004, there was no season during which the home attendance average was less than 7,384.

During the first six seasons after the Reynolds Center opened for business, there were 37 sellout crowds. During the eight-year Haith era, there was one home sellout.

When TU dismissed Wojcik in 2012, slumping attendance was cited as having been a significant factor in the decision.

Haith was the Miami (Fla.) head man in 2004-11 and the Missouri head coach in 2011-14. As Danny Manning left TU after taking the 2014 Hurricane to the Conference USA title and the NCAA Tournament, Haith made the surprising move to Tulsa from Missouri of the Southeastern Conference.

In 18 seasons as a Division I head coach, the 56-year-old Haith’s record is 343-237.

Haith-era Tulsa highlights included a 2016 NCAA Tournament appearance (a First Four loss to Michigan) and a share of the 2020 American regular-season championship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Frank Haith era at TU

Season Overall record AAC record Home record Avg. home attendance 21-22 11-20 (.355) 4-14 (.222) 8-8 (.500) 2,190 20-21 11-12 (.478) 7-9 (.438) 7-5 (.583) 75* 19-20 21-10 (.677) 13-5 (.722) 15-3 (.833) 4,043 18-19 18-14 (.563) 8-10 (.444) 14-3 (.824) 4,229 17-18 19-12 (.613) 12-6 (.667) 13-2 (.867) 4,517 16-17 15-17 (.469) 8-10 (.444) 10-5 (.667) 4,325 15-16 20-12 (.625) 12-6 (.667) 12-3 (.800) 4,745 14-15 23-11 (.676) 14-4 (.778) 16-2 (.889) 4,765 Totals 138-108 (.561) 78-64 (.549) 95-31 (.754) 3,611

* Attendance affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.