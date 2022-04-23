AD Rick Dickson, TU athletics hunting for new mascot

The University of Tulsa plans to ditch its Captain Cane mascot, school President Brad Carson announced via Twitter with a spoof tweet of the mascot plastered onto a headstone reading “RIP” on Saturday.

“I regret to say that there’s been a death in the family,” Carson tweeted. “Don’t worry: a new mascot will be coming. Something old or maybe something new. We’ll be working with everyone to find the right thing.”

The search for a new mascot is part of a larger, while subtle, rebranding initiative, said Athletic Director Rick Dickson. The university is working to streamline its logos, color schemes and other branding techniques for a more recognizable TU athletic aesthetic.

“Just refocusing, resharpening what our image is,” Dickson told the Tulsa World. “Part of breathing life back into ourselves.”

The mascot update is still in its preliminary stages, Dickson said.

