When: Monday-Thursday

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

2022 champion: UCF

Favorite

South Florida (26-5): The Bulls won 15 of 16 league games, with the lone loss coming by two points against Houston.

What's possible for Tulsa (17-12)

As the No. 7 seed, the Hurricane opens the postseason 3 p.m. Monday against 10th-seeded UCF (ESPN+, KTGX-93.5). TU has dropped six of its last seven but is coming off a 70-60 win against UCF on Wednesday. The winner of Monday's game advances to play second-seeded Memphis on Tuesday night.

Other teams to watch

Memphis (19-9): The Tigers are on the verge of a 20-win season in coach Katrina Merriweather's second year. They have won seven games in a row.

Houston (13-15): After winning three nonconference games, the Cougars have been a force in the league, winning 10 games and defeating first-place USF.

Players to watch

Danae McNeal, East Carolina: A senior guard, McNeal leads the league with 18.2 points and three steals per game.

Elena Tsineke, USF: Among the best guards in the country, Tsineke averages 18 points and shots 46.5% from the field.

Temira Poindexter, TU: The sophomore from Sapulpa is averaging a team-high 16.1 points and ranks sixth in program history with 95 blocks.