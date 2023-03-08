AAC TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

2022 champion: Houston

Favorite

Houston (29-2): The Cougars are by far the most complete team in the field and perhaps in the country. Kelvin Sampson's squad swept the conference honors after a regular season that included one league loss by a point against Temple.

What's possible for Tulsa (5-24)

The last-place Hurricane enters on an 11-game skid but has a chance against a Wichita State team that prevailed by a total of 15 points in the two meetings this season. The winner advances to face Tulane, the only team in the conference that Tulsa defeated.

Other teams to watch

Memphis (23-8): The Tigers have lost twice in their last eight games, both by single digits against Houston.

Tulane (19-10): The Green Wave can be dangerous, having defeated everyone in the league at least once except Houston.

Players to watch

Marcus Sasser, Houston: The player of the year in the league, Sasser is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists.

Kendric Davis, Memphis: Davis leads the conference in scoring with 21.5 points per game.

Taylor Hendricks, UCF: Hendricks set a league record by winning freshman of the week nine times.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World