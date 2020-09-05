AAC preview: Power rankings and five players to watch

POWER RANKINGS
1. UCF: The Knights have won 10 games in three consecutive seasons and are 22-4 under Josh Heupel, whose offense again will be a strength.
2. Cincinnati: The top 15 tacklers return to a defense that led the American in fewest points allowed last season (20.6 points per game).
3. Memphis: First-year coach Ryan Silverfield takes over a team that was the highest-ranked in the Group of Five in 2019 and returns 13 starters.
4. SMU: Coming off a turnaround season that was the program's first with double-digit wins since 1984, the Mustangs will rely on an offense that averaged 41.8 points per game.
5. Tulane: The Green Wave is trending up under Willie Fritz, having won back-to-back bowl games for the first time in team history and boasting one of the best defenses in the league.
6. Houston: After an awkward inaugural season, Dana Holgorsen returns a wealth of talent on offense, including quarterback Clayton Tune.
7. Tulsa: The Hurricane returns almost everyone from an offensive unit that is loaded with playmakers, including running backs Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II.
8. Navy: Ken Niumatalolo has quite a few weapons to replace, most notably quarterback Malcolm Perry, but never doubt the Midshipmen's well-tuned triple option.
9. Temple: The Owls have consistently been formidable on defense but have less experience, so they will need more production on offense.
10. East Carolina: After giving up 33.7 points a game in 2019, the Pirates will need their secondary to step up against the high-powered offenses in the league.
11. USF: Jeff Scott takes over a team that was 11th in the American in scoring last year but has some key transfers who are expected to make a difference.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Shane Buechele, QB, SMU
Last season, Buechele threw for close to 4,000 yards and led the conference in points.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF
As a freshman, Gabriel ranked fourth nationally in yards per completion (15.5).
Richie Grant, S, UCF
In the past two seasons, Grant has totaled 187 tackles and seven interceptions.
Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
While starting the second half of the season as a freshman, Gardner was a shut-down corner.
Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis
A senior with 2,773 career receiving yards, Coxie will have a a chance to set program records.
