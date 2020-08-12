TU Football (copy)

Hurricane linebacker Mitchell Kulkin carries the city of Tulsa flag onto the field before a home game last season. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 Stephen Pingry

Among the six FBS conferences tentatively moving forward with plans for fall college football is the American Athletic Conference, which includes the University of Tulsa.

"We've decided it would be premature to make any kind of decision at this point on such an important matter," American commissioner Mike Aresco told the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday night. "We're continuing to gather information and there is more information coming out."

The 11 football teams in the American have eight league games on their schedule and can play up to four nonconference games.

Of the 12 games on TU's original schedule, only one has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns: the season opener against Toledo, which won't have a fall season because of the Mid-American Athletic Conference's postponement.

The Hurricane's visit to Oklahoma State on Sept. 12 is still planned, according to the revised Big 12 schedule released Wednesday.

TU has a home game scheduled against an FCS opponent, Northwestern State, on Sept. 19. Northwestern State is in the Southland Conference, which hasn't disclosed its plans for the season.

The other non-conference game is at Arkansas State on Sept. 26. The Sun Belt intends to play as many of its scheduled games as possible, the league said last week.

TU opened fall camp Friday but didn't have on-the-field practices the past two days after the Monday death of coach Philip Montgomery's 76-year-old mother, Sandra Jean, whose lengthy battle with Alzheimer's prompted the Montgomerys to advocate for Alzheimer's awareness and raise thousands of dollars in her name. She was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Eastland, Texas.

Tulsa's 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 19: Northwestern State

Sept. 26: at Arkansas State

Oct. 3: at UCF

Oct. 17: Cincinnati

Oct. 23: at USF

Oct. 30: East Carolina

Nov. 7: at Navy

Nov. 14: SMU

Nov. 21: Tulane

Nov. 28: at Houston

TU's first fall football practice with head coach Philip Montgomery five years ago

