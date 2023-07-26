Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was a recurring theme from Kevin Wilson during the second day of the AAC Media Day press conference.

“Buy in.”

“I like the way we’ve gone through and implemented our standard and our environment, what we’re trying to be about,” the first-year Tulsa football coach said. “I thought that we had a very, very productive winter (and) spring.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we’ve had a lot of great buy-in.”

Coming off a 5-7 2022 campaign, featuring a 3-5 finish in AAC conference play, the Golden Hurricane lost marquee defensive names such as linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow to the transfer portal.

Others, such as quarterback Braylon Braxton and standout safety Kendarin Ray had also entered. However, extensive talks and phone calls with Wilson led to both withdrawing their names and announcing their return to TU for the 2023 season.

Why?

“(Wilson) has a way of getting his players to buy in to what he believes as a coach,” Braxton told the Tulsa World. “It’s not necessarily a, his way or the highway, type thing, but he’s firm and (adamant) about what he believes in. And he gets us, his players to follow in those beliefs.”

And given the prospects TU did lose, which also featured star wide receivers Keylon Stokes and Juan Carlos Santana, outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry along with offensive linemen Dillon Wade and Jaden Muskrat, a collective roster buy-in is all the more imperative. Especially given TU’s 2023 schedule, which features six bowl teams from a season ago.

“It’s a good schedule for sure,” Ray said. “But we (are) ready.”

Braylin Presley progressing ‘well’ Braylin Presley announced his transfer to Tulsa in December 2022.

The former Oklahoma State wide receiver chose the Golden Hurricane, despite holding offers from blueblood and impending SEC member Oklahoma, and reigning Big 12 conference champion Kansas State.

And while his uncanny 5-foot-8 stature makes him a rather unique prospect, it can simultaneously be a weakness. Presley is also listed at 170 pounds on Tulsa’s roster. Wilson went as far to say he’s, “probably closer to 160 (pounds)” in an interview with the Tulsa World June.

In that same interview, Wilson admired his ability to make opposing teams pay in open space, adding that if he can add a double-digit weight total, he’ll be a “deadly” weapon for the Golden Hurricane.

“He’s progressing well,” Braxton said. “He’s one of those guys that when you get the ball to them in open space, he’ll annihilate you. He just needs to keep working at it and he’ll be a star (at Tulsa.)”

Wilson contrasts AAC and Big 10 Media DaysOn Monday and Tuesday, Wilson admitted to getting flashbacks from past experiences at conference media days.

During Wilson’s Indiana head coaching tenure (2011-16), Big 10 Media Days was initially held in Chicago. Eventually it was moved to Indianapolis.

So, what were the primary differences between the Big 10 and AAC’s set ups?

“First off, there were more profile head coaches at the Big 10 Media Days,” Wilson said. “Then Chicago and Indiana are Big 10 cities. You just got a Big 10 (vibe) at (the media days).”

Wilson did mention that the AAC’s set up was similar to that of a Power Five’s. Not to mention, Wilson would know.

“I like the quaint set up of the (AAC) media days,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty cool.

“But I like the way (Commissioner Mike Aresco) gives it a (Power Five) feel.”