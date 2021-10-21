AAC expands, giving TU six new conference opponents

“This is the most significant day in TU sports history as it relates to economics,” then-athletic director Derrick Gragg said. “It’s what we call in the business a game-changer. It’s a difference-making thing that a lot of people dream of experiencing in their career.”

So what happens with the contract now? The remaining schools expect to continue to receive $7 million while the new members will reportedly get $2 million, a significant bump from $500,000 in C-USA.

“I’m confident we’ll come through fine on that (financial) part of it,” Dickson said.

The additions of North Texas, UTSA and Rice will give the American four schools in Texas including SMU — making travel more feasible for TU. Location was a primary factor in choosing new members, and extra consideration was given to schools in bigger markets.

“You don’t rule out schools because of geography, but if they come with good geography, that’s an asset,” Dickson said. “That wasn’t the case in all the schools we had conversations with.”

While realignment is often motivated by football, the hope regarding basketball is for the American to remain a multiple-bid league for the NCAA Tournament when three of its top programs are no longer in the picture.

“I think that’s going to be consistent,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “Adding teams, we still should stay the 18 (league games) so you give yourself a chance to play non-league games against opponents in the Power Five like we’re doing. You have to do that. And I think if you continue to do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance to be a league that will have multiple bids.”

