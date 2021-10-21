AAC expands, giving TU six new conference opponents

After what could have been viewed as an uncertain future for the smallest FBS school, the University of Tulsa has weathered the latest wave of conference realignment.
The Hurricane’s status in the American Athletic Conference was solidified Thursday with the league’s addition of six schools from Conference USA: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA.
“I don’t think we ever questioned that we can come through this within the existing framework that we were part of,” TU athletic director Rick Dickson said Thursday. “There was enough early-on interest coming from a variety of sources that indicated that this was still a league that helped programs grow and develop.
“Because of those things, exposures and resources, (the league) was going to draw interest, and it did quite a bit from a wide variety, so it never caused us to hesitate in regards to our status in there.”
The domino effect that started with Oklahoma and Texas announcing their intentions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC caused three schools — Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida — to depart the American for the Big 12 along with BYU.
The American spent the past six weeks weighing its options before deciding to raid C-USA — the previous league for 12 of its 14 football members including TU. Including Wichita State for basketball and Olympic sports and Navy for football only, the conference will have 15 schools.
“This is a strategic expansion that accomplishes a number of goals as we take the conference into its second decade,” commissioner Mike Aresco said. “We are adding excellent institutions that are established in major cities and have invested in competing at the highest level. We have enhanced geographical concentration, which will especially help the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports teams.
“And we will continue to provide valuable inventory to our major media rights partner, ESPN, which will feature our members on the most prominent platforms in sports media. Additionally, we increase the value in live content options for CBS Sports, which features selected men’s basketball games from the conference.”
The exact timeline remains unclear, but the new schools could start playing in the American as soon as 2023. Asked whether he thinks the league is done making moves, Dickson said: “I can’t predict that. I think I think for the foreseeable future we are. But four months ago, I didn’t foresee that we’d be sitting here today.
“I think it was somewhat surprising to us that we did grow that fast, because I think because of some of the early conversations that it initially appeared and it seemed as if it might be a smaller number.”
Perhaps the biggest lingering question centers on the financial component. The American’s billion-dollar deal with ESPN signed in 2019 was a huge boost for TU, which receives $7 million per year as part of the contract.
“This is the most significant day in TU sports history as it relates to economics,” then-athletic director Derrick Gragg said. “It’s what we call in the business a game-changer. It’s a difference-making thing that a lot of people dream of experiencing in their career.”
So what happens with the contract now? The remaining schools expect to continue to receive $7 million while the new members will reportedly get $2 million, a significant bump from $500,000 in C-USA.
“I’m confident we’ll come through fine on that (financial) part of it,” Dickson said.
The additions of North Texas, UTSA and Rice will give the American four schools in Texas including SMU — making travel more feasible for TU. Location was a primary factor in choosing new members, and extra consideration was given to schools in bigger markets.
“You don’t rule out schools because of geography, but if they come with good geography, that’s an asset,” Dickson said. “That wasn’t the case in all the schools we had conversations with.”
While realignment is often motivated by football, the hope regarding basketball is for the American to remain a multiple-bid league for the NCAA Tournament when three of its top programs are no longer in the picture.
“I think that’s going to be consistent,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “Adding teams, we still should stay the 18 (league games) so you give yourself a chance to play non-league games against opponents in the Power Five like we’re doing. You have to do that. And I think if you continue to do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance to be a league that will have multiple bids.”