AAC Commissioner criticizes realignment, pushes for more conference equality

Mike Aresco made no secret of his disdain for the recent college football migration that will result in super-charged SEC and Big 10 conferences, but the American Athletic Conference commissioner also sounded confident that despite losing three of its top schools (Cincinnati, Houston and UCF) to the Big 12 after this season, his conference will thrive.

During the AAC media day presentation Thursday on ESPN-Plus, Aresco discussed how the consolidation of college football powers into two super conferences will hurt the rest of college football and how the College Football Playoff needs to be amended in order to give other conferences a chance to compete for a national championship.

“Conferences are voluntary organizations, and if you observe the exit bylaws, you can leave,” Aresco noted. “We can lament realignment all we want, but we have to deal with it. It is admittedly a hard, unforgiving business. Trust is shattered routinely, feelings are hurt, relationships can end, friendships dissolve, and schools are often blindsided and left scrambling. Although one cannot take it personally, it is not fun.

"The realignment we have seen is of course driven by money and competitive positioning, which are two sides of the same coin.”

Aresco, noting that the old “Power Five” and “Group of Five” designations are losing their meaning, pointed out some of the ways that the AAC can try to maintain its footing in the shifting landscape.

“What can we do in the face of the recent conference upheavals and consolidation? We can fight for a healthier, more equitable system on the various fronts that are still in play, among them the CFP, NCAA governance, and important protocols such as scholarship limits,” he said. “Complete concentration in a few top conferences at the expense of historic associations and rivalries does not strike me as a good thing, but the caveat is that we don’t know how that will play out with fan interest or competitiveness on the field. Nevertheless, the dismantling of storied and ancient conferences and the abandoning of ancient and historic rivalries hardly seems a positive. Something important is being lost, let us not pretend otherwise. Money has always driven things, although maybe not as completely as currently. Creating a large group of second-class citizens would not appear to be a healthy development. Consolidation of the elite brands may well diminish everyone else.

“Nevertheless, all is not necessarily doom and gloom, and our conference is a shining example of that. The American has, against all odds, been nationally relevant for the entire decade of its existence, despite a noticeable lack of attention from the media compared to the so-called P5, and with far less revenue. Our conference has been incredibly successful, has achieved a great deal, including a CFP appearance no one thought realistic or even possible (Cincinnati last year) and a national championship in men’s basketball (Connecticut in 2014) and multiple national championships in women’s basketball (UConn 2013-16). Our league created annual College Football Playoff controversy that was fun and which energized college football. Our goal, despite the revenue disparities and other advantages enjoyed by the now ‘Power 2’ conferences, is to remain competitive at the highest level, to continue to achieve a level of success no one expects.”

Aresco also doesn’t like that the CFP will not be increased past the current four-team playoff set-up and insists that holding bids for conference champions has to be included in any possible future playoff expansion.

“It is a shame that we did not adopt the 12-team, 6-6 playoff expansion model last year,” Aresco said of the proposal that would include the six highest-ranked conference champions plus six at-large bids. “It was short-sighted not to do so. It deprived hundreds of players of the opportunity to participate in an expanded playoff in 2024 and 2025.

"We will soon be back at the drawing board. We have heard that all options are now in play, that perhaps conference championships should not matter and that all spots should be at-large. I believe such a model would be a serious mistake.

“The best playoff model features a balanced mix of automatic bids and at-large bids, which was the model recommended by the CFP Working Group. I understand that conference composition has since changed, that marquee brands will now be more concentrated in two potentially dominant conferences. However, while that consolidation may make sense in terms of money and TV deals, it does not justify adopting a playoff system that caters to such consolidation. With the 12-team 6-6 plan, we affirm the importance of conference championships, that winning a championship should matter, and we create an FBS-centered model which will give access to so-called G5 teams. We have an opportunity to create relevance for 130 FBS teams. It would be a mistake to adopt a system that could largely exclude three-quarters of FBS teams.”

Aresco also endorsed the possibility of the FBS splitting off from the NCAA and governing itself independently.

“It is reasonable to believe that FBS football should be governed by committees compromised solely of FBS representatives,” Aresco said. “The FBS commissioners should have a major role in how FBS football should be run. Football is clearly a separate and distinct entity within the NCAA and could benefit from its own governance structure. With the interconnection between the regular season and the CFP, it may make sense to streamline the governance process through FBS self-governance. This will be an on-going debate in which our conference will participate.”