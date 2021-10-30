A look at Tulsa basketball: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines to watch

Returning stars/potential breakouts: The biggest boost in terms of personnel is the return of Jeriah Horne after a season spent at Colorado. Horne not only provides experience and maturity, but he is also the most versatile player on the team.

Transfers guards Griffin and LaDavius Drane also bring offensive skillsets particularly as 3-point threats, and junior-college transfer center Nikita Konstantynovskyi will help deliver more of an inside presence.

Expectations: The schedule is ambitious and half the team is new. Picked middle of the pack in the American, the Hurricane will need to mesh early on to generate confidence and build a resume worthy of the postseason. TU hasn't been to the NIT or NCAA Tournament since 2016, although it was projected for the NIT before the 2020 postseason was canceled.