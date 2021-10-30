 Skip to main content
A look at Tulsa basketball: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines to watch
A look at the 2021-22 Tulsa Golden Hurricane

A look at Tulsa basketball: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines to watch

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Connecticut Huskies

Jeriah Horne (left) played for Tulsa before transferring to Colorado last year. Horne has transferred back to TU for his senior season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Tulsa

2020-21 record: 11-12, 7-9 AAC

Head coach: Frank Haith, eighth season

Overall record: 314-217 (17 seasons)

Key returners: G Darien Jackson, 6-3, Sr., 7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg; F Rey Idowu, 6-9, Sr., 7.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg; G Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, 6-3, Jr., 7.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg; G Curtis Haywood II, 6-5, Sr., 5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Top additions: F Jeriah Horne, 6-7, Sr., 10.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg at Colorado; G Sam Griffin, 6-3, So., 13.3 ppg at UT-Arlington; G LaDavius Drane, 6-4, Sr., 8.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg at Southern Miss; C Nikita Konstantynovskyi, 6-10, So., 11.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg at NEO

First game: Nov. 10 vs. Northwestern State

3-pointers

Schedule highlights: Five of the Hurricane's nonconference opponents made the postseason last year including three teams that won at least one game in the NCAA Tournament (Oregon State, Oral Roberts and North Texas).

Other teams on the nonconference portion of the schedule include Air Force, Boise State and Colorado State.

In American Athletic Conference play, TU lucked out by not having to play at Houston but has to face Memphis, Wichita State and UCF twice.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: The biggest boost in terms of personnel is the return of Jeriah Horne after a season spent at Colorado. Horne not only provides experience and maturity, but he is also the most versatile player on the team.

Transfers guards Griffin and LaDavius Drane also bring offensive skillsets particularly as 3-point threats, and junior-college transfer center Nikita Konstantynovskyi will help deliver more of an inside presence.

Expectations: The schedule is ambitious and half the team is new. Picked middle of the pack in the American, the Hurricane will need to mesh early on to generate confidence and build a resume worthy of the postseason. TU hasn't been to the NIT or NCAA Tournament since 2016, although it was projected for the NIT before the 2020 postseason was canceled.

Schedule:

Nov. 3: Northeastern State (exh.), 7 p.m.

Nov. 10: Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13: Air Force, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15: Oregon State, 8 p.m.

Nov. 20: x-Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: x-Boston College/Utah, TBD

Nov. 26: Little Rock, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Boise State, TBD

Dec. 7: Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11: Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16: Alcorn State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: y-Colorado State, TBD

Dec. 21: z-North Texas, TBD

Dec. 29: SMU, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8: at UCF, 1 p.m.

Jan. 12: Temple, 6 p.m.

Jan. 15: Houston, 5 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Jan. 23: Memphis, 2 p.m.

Jan. 26: at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Jan. 29: South Florida, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Wichita State, 8 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Temple, 1 p.m.

Feb. 8: East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: at South Florida, 11 a.m.

Feb. 23: at SMU, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

March 2: Wichita State, 8 p.m.

March 6: UCF, 1 p.m.

March 10-13: American championship in Fort Worth, Texas

x-Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Florida

y-Hoops Hype XL, Fort Worth, Texas

z-Compete 4 Cause Classic, Oklahoma City

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

