A look at the Tulsa women's basketball team: Key returners, top additions and what to expect

With five players leaving the program after the coaching change, there will be plenty of opportunities for others to contribute. Temira Poindexter, a freshman forward from Sapulpa, is a prime candidate.

Expectations: A program that had become stale in recent years has received a revamp in the form of Angie Nelp, whose style of play should be more entertaining to watch. Look for the Hurricane to play tough and generate momentum in her first season.