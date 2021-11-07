 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at the Tulsa women's basketball team: Key returners, top additions and what to expect
0 Comments
A look at the 2021-22 Tulsa Golden Hurricane

A look at the Tulsa women's basketball team: Key returners, top additions and what to expect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AngieNelp3

Angie Nelp was hired in April as the new women's basketball coach at the University of Tulsa.

 COURTESY TU ATHLETICS

Tulsa

2020-21 record: 5-14, 4-13 American

Head coach: Angie Nelp, first year

Overall record: First year

Key returners: Maya Mayberry, G, 5-8, Sr., 14.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg; Wyvette Mayberry, G, 5-7, So., 12.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg; Rebecca Lescay, G, 5-8, Sr., 7.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg; Jessika Evans, F, 6-0, So., 5.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Top additions: Delanie Crawford, G, 5-10, Fr.; Lexie Foutch, F, 6-2, Fr.; Alyssa Parmer, G, 5-8, Fr.; Temira Poindexter, F, 6-1, Fr.

First game: Thursday against Duquesne

3-pointers

Schedule highlights: With a first-year coaching staff, TU is easing into the season with a feasible slate. Games at in-state rivals Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts headline the nonconference schedule.

In the American Athletic Conference, the Hurricane has to play top teams USF and UCF only once, although both on the road.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Along with savvy veteran Rebecca Lescay, the Mayberry sisters represent most of the star power and could flourish in a new system.

With five players leaving the program after the coaching change, there will be plenty of opportunities for others to contribute. Temira Poindexter, a freshman forward from Sapulpa, is a prime candidate.

Expectations: A program that had become stale in recent years has received a revamp in the form of Angie Nelp, whose style of play should be more entertaining to watch. Look for the Hurricane to play tough and generate momentum in her first season.

Schedule

Thursday: Duquesne, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: Sam Houston, noon

Nov. 17: Florida A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

Nov. 26: x-Florida Atlantic, 11 a.m.

Nov. 27: x-Austin Peay, 11 a.m.

Dec. 1: at Bradley, 11 a.m.

Dec. 8: Missouri S&T, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18: y-Georgia State, 3 p.m.

Dec. 19: y-South Alabama, 1 p.m.

Dec. 22: San Francisco, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Houston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: East Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: SMU, 1 p.m.

Jan. 26: Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Feb. 2: Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Wichita State, 2 p.m.

Feb. 12: Temple, 1 p.m.

Feb. 16: Tulane, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: at SMU, 2 p.m

Feb. 24: at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Feb. 27: Wichita State, 1 p.m.

March 2: at UCF, 5 p.m.

March 7-10: American Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

x-FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, Boca Raton, Fla.

y-GSU Holiday Classic, Atlanta

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News