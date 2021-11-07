A look at the Tulsa women's basketball team: Key returners, top additions and what to expect

Tulsa
2020-21 record: 5-14, 4-13 American
Head coach: Angie Nelp, first year
Overall record: First year
Key returners: Maya Mayberry, G, 5-8, Sr., 14.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg; Wyvette Mayberry, G, 5-7, So., 12.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg; Rebecca Lescay, G, 5-8, Sr., 7.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg; Jessika Evans, F, 6-0, So., 5.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Top additions: Delanie Crawford, G, 5-10, Fr.; Lexie Foutch, F, 6-2, Fr.; Alyssa Parmer, G, 5-8, Fr.; Temira Poindexter, F, 6-1, Fr.
First game: Thursday against Duquesne
3-pointers
Schedule highlights: With a first-year coaching staff, TU is easing into the season with a feasible slate. Games at in-state rivals Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts headline the nonconference schedule.
In the American Athletic Conference, the Hurricane has to play top teams USF and UCF only once, although both on the road.
Returning stars/potential breakouts: Along with savvy veteran Rebecca Lescay, the Mayberry sisters represent most of the star power and could flourish in a new system.
With five players leaving the program after the coaching change, there will be plenty of opportunities for others to contribute. Temira Poindexter, a freshman forward from Sapulpa, is a prime candidate.
Expectations: A program that had become stale in recent years has received a revamp in the form of Angie Nelp, whose style of play should be more entertaining to watch. Look for the Hurricane to play tough and generate momentum in her first season.
Schedule
Thursday: Duquesne, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Sam Houston, noon
Nov. 17: Florida A&M, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 21: at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.
Nov. 26: x-Florida Atlantic, 11 a.m.
Nov. 27: x-Austin Peay, 11 a.m.
Dec. 1: at Bradley, 11 a.m.
Dec. 8: Missouri S&T, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12: Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Dec. 18: y-Georgia State, 3 p.m.
Dec. 19: y-South Alabama, 1 p.m.
Dec. 22: San Francisco, 2 p.m.
Dec. 28: at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 1: Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Houston, 4 p.m.
Jan. 11: East Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Jan. 22: SMU, 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Feb. 2: Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: at Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Feb. 12: Temple, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16: Tulane, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: at SMU, 2 p.m
Feb. 24: at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
Feb. 27: Wichita State, 1 p.m.
March 2: at UCF, 5 p.m.
March 7-10: American Championship, Fort Worth, Texas
x-FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, Boca Raton, Fla.
y-GSU Holiday Classic, Atlanta
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World