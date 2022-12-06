A look at the TU search that ended with Kevin Wilson

For the past eight days, Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson has eaten a lot of soup.

His wife’s stew and chicken and dumplings got him through a rigorous coaching search that concluded Monday night with the hiring of Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

“I would look up and I’d done four straight hours of Zooms (with coaching candidates),” Dickson said. “I was locked down.”

After Philip Montgomery’s dismissal, Dickson formulated a list of more than 70 candidates by the following morning. He funneled agents and coaches through DHR International, the search firm that handles the logistics of TU hirings.

“I think by Tuesday morning, I had pared it down to the 20s,” Dickson said. “That’s when I started Zooming nonstop — from 7 in the morning to most nights 1 a.m.”

Nine made it to the second round, and five of those were seriously considered. Three were brought in as finalists, and negotiations were finalized with Wilson at about 6 p.m. Monday.

In his latest stint as athletic director, Dickson hired women’s basketball coach Angie Nelp after Matilda Mossman’s retirement last year and men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol after Frank Haith’s firing in March. TU also parted ways with nine-year volleyball coach Ryan Wills on Friday.

“What happened last week is not about failure,” Dickson told the audience at Wilson’s introductory news conference Tuesday. “We all own a piece of this, and I accept my piece of the failures in those things.

“There’s people in the room today who still have uncertainty on that decision that I was part of last week. I feel that. I feel that every time I’ve done it throughout a career. … Every one of those interactions and experiences leaves an imprint.”