A letter from Aaron Fletcher: Outgoing TU assistant says thank you and farewell

To my friends that I had the pleasure to work alongside, my family and I say thank you for a lifetime of memories as we’ve grown together on and off the field. To the Tulsa Oasis staff of Dr. Christina Carter and Schnea Nealy, thank you. Your staff’s hard work is shown in the seeds of student achievement. To Chris Nerio and staff, thank you for leading us and keeping us safe. You’ve have the unprecedented task of ushering us through tough times and have done so with care and grace. Thank you again for all you do.

To the support staff of Keith Smith, Dianne McPherson, Ravi Savitala and my friend, the great Tom Ososkie, you guys are unbelievable! To my friend and brother, the man, the myth, the legend Dan Bitson, thank you! No one loves TU more than you and your mentoring of young people is proof. A great ball coach but an even greater man, the university is blessed to have you and your wisdom.

To the city of Tulsa, thank you! You have shown you are resilient, caring and the best is yet to come! Thanks for the churches we got to attend and work with in the community to grow and enrich our family. To my friend Jim Goodwin and the staff at the Oklahoma Eagle, I will miss you. To the north Tulsa community, thank you. Your resilience, your strength, your spirit, your grace and your hope will be what I will take with me forever.